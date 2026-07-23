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Carlsmed Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5, 2026

July 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL) (“Carlsmed” or the “Company”), a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions, today announced it will report its second quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Management will also host a conference call and concurrent webcast starting at 1:30 PM Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the company’s investor website at investors.carlsmed.com. Participants may also join via telephone by registering here. A replay will be archived on the company’s website following completion of the call.

About Carlsmed 

Carlsmed is a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond. 

Investor Relations 
IR@Carlsmed.com 

Media 
Marketing@carlsmed.com


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