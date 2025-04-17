Caris Life Sciences to Showcase Research Highlighting the Value of Precision Oncology Collaboration at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2025

Caris Life Sciences to present 14 abstracts, inclusive of 2 oral presentations and 12 posters

IRVING, Texas, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced that the company and collaborators within the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (Caris POA) will collectively present 14 abstracts across 9 tumor types at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, from April 25-30, in Chicago, IL.

“We are thrilled about the abstracts accepted for presentation at AACR this year, highlighting the importance of Caris’ comprehensive molecular profiling and our Caris POA collaboration,” said Caris EVP and Chief Medical Officer George W. Sledge, Jr., MD. “The findings represent a broad spectrum of cancer research by tumor type including gastro-esophageal, lung and pancreatic all utilizing Caris’ comprehensive clinic-genomic datasets.”

“The variety of cancer research presenting at AACR this year demonstrates how Caris empowers clinicians by facilitating research, ultimately paving the way for advancements,” said James Hamrick, MD, MPH, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. “The findings illustrate how our collaborators in the Caris POA leverage real-world evidence to deepen our understanding of the mechanisms of cancer pathogenesis and improve outcomes of all patients affected by cancer.”

Minisymposium presentations include:

Pre-operative abemaciclib in localized cisplatin-ineligible MIBC with tissue and ctDNA molecular response validation (CLONEVO) (Abstract Number CT127) April 28, 2:50-3 PM CT

Kinase fusion landscape of pancreatic cancer (Abstract Number 3781) April 28, 3:40-3:55 PM CT

Poster presentations include:

Clinical, biologic, and immunogenic characteristics of gastro-esophageal cancers (GEC) harboring CLDN18::ARHGAP fusions (Poster Number 496/8) April 27, 2-5 PM CT

Functional characterization of SMARCA4 genomic variants (Poster Number 674/7) April 27, 2-5 PM CT

Targeting ATM modulates oncogenic pathways and amplifies chemotherapy efficacy in small cell lung cancer (Poster Number LB016/16) April 27, 2-5 PM CT

Recurrent PRKCI gene fusions represent a drug target in gastric cancer and esophageal junction cancer (Poster Number 1474/10) April 28, 9 AM -12 PM CT

Improving capability for biomarker discovery of glioblastoma-enriched poly-ligand profiling library using Aptamer Capture Microarrays (Poster Number 1895/25) April 28, 9 AM -12 PM CT

Comprehensive molecular and immunological characterization of CLDN18.2 in pancreatic cancer (Poster Number 2026/28) April 28, 9 AM -12 PM CT

FXIIIa-mediated transferrin sequestration drives cancer stem cell phenotype in colorectal cancer (Poster Number 2688/5) April 28, 2-5 PM CT

Association of cyclin E1 expression with genomic instability in ovarian cancer (Poster Number 2846/13) April 28, 2-5 PM CT

The ERBB4 exon skipping isoform JMA-CYT2 is the dominant isoform of ERBB4 gene fusions (Poster Number 4761/28) April 29, 9 AM -12 PM CT

GPR171, a prognostic marker of improved survival in cervix cancer: A Deep South Consortium in Oncology (DSCO) Project (Poster Number LB261/10) April 29, 9 AM -12 PM CT

Non-synonymous mutations in the IFN-γ pathway are predictive of response to immune checkpoint inhibition in NSCLC (Poster Number 7140/4) April 30, 9 AM – 12 PM CT

The effects of socioeconomic deprivation on the tumor microenvironment of bladder cancer (Poster Number 7392/20) April 30, 9 AM -12 PM CT

Poster and abstract summaries highlighting this research will be available onsite at Caris’ booth #400. The full abstracts will be available on the Caris website following the presentation.

The Caris POA includes 96 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems, including 47 NCI-designated cancer centers, collaborating to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. Caris and POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

About Caris Life Sciences

Life Sciences

(

) is a leading next-generation AI

company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole

and Whole

Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms,

has created the large-scale,

database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides a differentiated platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

CarisCarisTechBioExomeTranscriptomeCarismultimodal

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

