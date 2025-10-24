Caris Life Sciences to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 5, 2025

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced it will report third quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Caris Life Sciences will host a conference call and live webcast at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025



Time: 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)



Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uwjxydsa

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call on the Investor Relations section of the Caris Life Sciences website at CarisLifeSciences.com.

About Caris Life Sciences



Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms at scale, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies, and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform to develop the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

