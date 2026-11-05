Caris Life Sciences Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Increases 2026 Revenue Guidance

Revenue growth of 27% driven by strong performance in molecular profiling services, including approximately 61,500 clinical cases, consisting of over 358,000 total oncology tests

Raises 2026 revenue guidance to $1.04 to $1.05 billion, representing growth of 28% to 29%

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAI), a leading TechBio company actively developing and commercializing solutions to transform healthcare, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Reported total revenue of $275.4 million, an increase of 27% over the corresponding prior year period.

Completed approximately 61,500 clinical cases, an increase of approximately 21% over the corresponding prior year period.

Reported gross margin of 66%.

Reported net income of $15.3 million.

Reported positive Adjusted EBITDA of $44.4 million.

Reported net cash used in operating activities of $22.2 million, and free cash flow of $(39.7) million.

"This was another record quarter, with approximately 61,500 clinical cases, up 21% year over year," said David Dean Halbert, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Caris Life Sciences. "Every case we run carries real molecular depth, whether Whole Exome, Whole Transcriptome, Whole Genome, or AI-driven digital pathology, and that depth is what allows us to move across the entire cancer journey. Caris Assure® is now available for therapeutic response monitoring, and Caris Confirm, our Whole Genome, tumor-informed assay for minimal residual disease, is targeted to launch before year-end. It all comes back to making precision medicine a reality for every patient through a comprehensive, data-driven approach."

Recent Operating Highlights

Launched Caris Assure Therapy Response Monitoring, extending the Caris Assure blood-based platform from therapy selection to serial monitoring of treatment response.

Launched enhanced Caris Assure for Therapy selection with therapy focused sequencing depth reaching 40,000x and increasing RNA reads to ~600M.

Published validation of the Caris AI Insights™ pancreatic cancer signature, demonstrating that an AI-based molecular signature can predict first-line treatment benefits.

Share repurchase program of up to $100.0 million, of which approximately $72.1 million remains available for repurchase under the existing Board authorization.

Launched two national advertising campaigns featuring Kevin Costner and Jordan Spieth, spotlighting the importance of early-stage cancer detection and introducing Caris Detect™ to a consumer audience.

Surpassed 1,200,000 total profiles and 845,000 total matched profiles through September 30, 2026. More than 849,000 Whole Transcriptome and 796,000 Whole Exome profiles through September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results



Total revenue was $275.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $216.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $58.5 million, or 27%.

The increase in total revenue was driven primarily by a 27% growth in molecular profiling services revenue, which was $262.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $207.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in molecular profiling services revenue was primarily driven by an increase in total clinical case volume and ASP improvements.

Gross profit, calculated as total revenue less cost of services, for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, was $182.3 million and $147.5 million, respectively, representing a gross margin of 66% and 68%, respectively.

Operating expenses were $163.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $114.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $48.1 million, or 42%. The increase was primarily driven by headcount-related costs, increased research and development investment, and marketing expenditures.

Net income was $15.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to a net income of $24.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net income per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted, was $0.05 and $0.05, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to a net income per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted, of $0.09 and $0.08, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Net cash used in operating activities was $22.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $62.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a 136% decrease. The decrease was driven by continued investment in commercial expansion and marketing expenditures, inventory build-up for new solution launches, and research and development efforts.

2026 Financial Outlook and Guidance



Caris Life Sciences now expects full year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $1.04 to $1.05 billion, representing growth of 28% to 29% compared to full year 2025 and reaffirms its guidance for clinical therapy selection volume growth of approximately 20% compared to full year 2025.

Conference Call Information



Event: Caris Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call



Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026



Time: 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)



Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nri9afky

Accompanying materials will be posted on our investor relations website at https://investor.carislifesciences.com prior to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available on our investor relations website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Caris Life Sciences



Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading TechBio company actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

We intend to use the investor page of our website, https://investor.carislifesciences.com, as a distribution channel of material information about the Company and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post on our investor webpage may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should subscribe to our investor alerts, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business, solutions, plans, objectives, goals, industry trends, financial outlook and guidance. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," or "continue" or similar expressions.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, we cannot guarantee that the future results, discoveries, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things: continued development, performance and commercialization of Caris Detect and Caris Confirm; developments in the precision medicine industry; our future financial performance, results of operations or other operational results or metrics; development, analytical and clinical validation, timing and performance of future solutions by us and our competitors; commercial market acceptance for our solutions, including acceptance of preventive as well as diagnostic testing paradigms, and our ability to meet resulting demand; the rapidly evolving competitive environment in which we operate; third-party payer reimbursement and coverage decisions related to our solutions, including the effect of legislative, regulatory, or administrative actions on reimbursement; the impact on our future volumes of the continued execution of our strategy to re-align and expand our sales organization; risks related to data management, storage, and processing capabilities and our ability to integrate and deploy artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics technologies; our ability to protect and enhance our intellectual property; regulatory requirements, decisions or approvals (including the timing and conditions thereof) related to our solutions; reliance on third-party suppliers; risks related to data security, patient privacy, and compliance with healthcare data protection regulations as well as potential cybersecurity threats to our data platforms; our compliance with laws and regulations; the outcome of government investigations and litigation; risks related to our indebtedness; and our ability to hire and retain key personnel as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 3, 2026, and in our other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events, circumstances or our beliefs after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Measures



We use Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), to supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we use, are useful in evaluating our performance and liquidity. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, however, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Other companies, including other companies in our industry, may not use these measures or may calculate these measures differently than as presented herein, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude interest income, interest expense, changes in fair value of financial instruments, other expense, net, the provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense. We use Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and board of directors. Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and certain variable charges. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capitalized software and purchases of property and equipment. Our method of calculating free cash flow is unchanged from prior periods; the caption has been updated to identify capitalized software as a component of our investing capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity that provides an additional basis for assessing our ability to generate cash. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the respective comparable GAAP financial measures, can be found below.

Caris Life Sciences Media:



Corporate Communications



CorpComm@CarisLS.com



214.294.5606

Investor Relations:



IR@CarisLS.com



917.689.3511

CARIS LIFE SCIENCES, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



(UNAUDITED)



(amounts in thousands, except share and per share



data) Three Months Ended



September 30,



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025































Revenue:



























Molecular profiling services $ 262,707



$ 207,587



$ 725,760



$ 484,593 Pharma research and development services 12,651



9,246



29,483



34,554 Total revenue 275,358



216,833



755,243



519,147 Costs and operating expenses:



























Cost of Services - Molecular profiling services 89,172



66,980



243,383



193,195 Cost of Services - Pharma research and



development services 3,901



2,347



8,630



7,698 Selling and marketing expense 59,853



41,267



158,661



123,355 General and administrative expense 69,278



51,973



195,534



168,458 Research and development expense 33,838



21,624



97,511



69,739 Total costs and operating expenses 256,042



184,191



703,719



562,445 Income (Loss) from operations 19,316



32,642



51,524



(43,298) Other expense, net:



























Interest income 6,332



7,360



19,985



9,482 Interest expense (9,249)



(13,507)



(31,286)



(45,497) Changes in fair value of financial instruments —



(2,081)



—



(52,285) Other income (expense), net 475



(89)



(24,607)



(18,447) Total other expense, net (2,442)



(8,317)



(35,908)



(106,747) Income (Loss) before income taxes 16,874



24,325



15,616



(150,045) Income tax expense (1,624)



—



(1,513)



— Net income (loss) 15,250



24,325



14,103



(150,045) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:



























Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities (153)



—



(408)



— Foreign currency translation adjustments (481)



79



(633)



538 Comprehensive income (loss) 14,616



24,404



13,062



(149,507)































Net income (loss) attributable to common



shareholders:



























Net income (loss) 15,250



24,325



14,103



(150,045) Deemed dividend from Series D redeemable



convertible preferred stock —



—



—



(384,436) Adjustments of redeemable convertible preferred



stock to redemption value —



—



—



(85,433) Net income (loss) attributable to common



shareholders $ 15,250



$ 24,325



$ 14,103



$ (619,914)































Net income (loss) per share attributable to common



shareholders:



























Basic $ 0.05



$ 0.09



$ 0.05



$ (4.83) Diluted $ 0.05



$ 0.08



$ 0.05



$ (4.83)































Weighted-average shares used in computing net



income (loss) per share attributable to common



shareholders:



























Basic 283,894,498



282,099,073



283,118,633



128,447,673 Diluted 295,140,869



297,211,838



294,241,534



128,447,673

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(amounts in thousands, except share data) As of September 30,



As of December 31,



2026



2025















Assets











Current assets:











Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 665,321



$ 797,799 Short-term marketable securities 102,059



2,295 Accounts receivable 133,322



112,140 Supplies 138,372



63,625 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,194



21,941 Total current assets 1,067,268



997,800 Property and equipment, net 102,295



63,170 Goodwill 19,344



19,344 Other assets 66,716



45,349 Total assets $ 1,255,623



$ 1,125,663 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable $ 63,836



$ 39,206 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 95,021



87,770 Current portion of indebtedness 89



169 Total current liabilities 158,946



127,145 Long-term indebtedness, net 393,178



378,823 Other long-term liabilities 64,018



42,388 Total liabilities 616,142



548,356 Commitments and contingencies











Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares



authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; no shares



issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31,



2025 —



— Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 2,800,000,000 shares



authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025;



286,717,657 and 284,137,810 shares issued as of September 30, 2026



and December 31, 2025, respectively; 286,717,657 and 282,526,097



shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,



respectively; shares issued and outstanding include 3,288 and 23,446



unvested shares subject to repurchase as of September 30, 2026 and



December 31, 2025, respectively 287



283 Treasury stock at cost, 0 and 1,611,713 shares of common stock as of



September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively —



(16,896) Additional paid-in capital 3,173,932



3,141,720 Accumulated deficit (2,534,633)



(2,548,736) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (105)



936 Total shareholders' equity 639,481



577,307 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,255,623



$ 1,125,663

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



(amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026



2025















Cash flows from operating activities











Net income (loss) $ 14,103



$ (150,045) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by



operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization 18,209



18,324 Stock-based compensation expense 56,589



56,639 Non-cash operating lease expense 4,321



4,323 Amortization of debt discounts 3,234



12,163 Changes in fair value of financial instruments —



52,284 Loss on debt extinguishment 25,232



17,930 Other 3,074



788 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable (21,182)



61,232 Supplies (78,467)



(11,144) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,711)



(4,805) Other assets (409)



(326) Accounts payable 18,042



(1,196) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,072



(17,792) Net cash provided by operating activities 39,107



38,375















Cash flows from investing activities











Sale of marketable securities 1,874



— Purchases of marketable securities (101,991)



— Capitalized software and purchases of property and equipment (49,887)



(11,170) Net cash used in investing activities (150,004)



(11,170)















Cash flows from financing activities











Payments made on finance lease obligations (125)



(67) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 26,054



3,775 Payment of taxes withheld from net settlement of exercised options



and vested RSUs (5,426)



(18,218) Payment of deferred offering costs —



(7,710) Repurchase of common stock (31,371)



(22) Repayment of the 2023 term loan (406,307)



— Proceeds from the 2026 term loan, net of issuance costs 393,500



— Payment of third-party debt issuance costs (1,107)



— Proceeds from share purchases under employee stock purchase



plan 2,937



— Issuance of Series E Preferred Stock, net of issuance costs —



87,637 Issuance of Series F Preferred Stock, net of issuance costs —



33,601 Issuance of the 2025 Convertible Notes, net of issuance costs —



27,865 Issuance of the 2025 Warrants —



10,270 Payments of the 2023 term loan amendment fee —



(4,000) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts



and commissions —



528,459 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (21,845)



661,590















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted



cash (149)



159 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (132,891)



688,954















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 800,042



68,028 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 667,151



$ 756,982















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash











Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 665,321



$ 754,739 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets 1,830



2,243 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 667,151



$ 756,982

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)



(amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended



September 30,



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025































Net income (loss) $ 15,250



$ 24,325



$ 14,103



$ (150,045) Interest income (6,332)



(7,360)



(19,985)



(9,482) Interest expense 9,249



13,507



31,286



45,497 Changes in fair value of financial instruments —



2,081



—



52,285 Other income (expense), net (475)



89



24,607



18,447 Income tax expense 1,624



—



1,513



— Depreciation and amortization expense 6,606



4,870



18,209



18,324 Stock-based compensation expense 18,498



13,655



56,589



56,639 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,420



$ 51,167



$ 126,322



$ 31,665

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH



FLOW (UNAUDITED)



(amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended



September 30,



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (22,246)



$ 62,425



$ 39,107



$ 38,375 Less: capitalized software and purchases of property



and equipment (17,470)



(7,095)



(49,887)



(11,170) Free cash flow $ (39,716)



$ 55,330



$ (10,780)



$ 27,205

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