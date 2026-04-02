Caris Life Sciences Announces Launch of Caris ChromoSeq, the World’s First Whole Genome and Whole Transcriptome Tumor Profiling Assay for Myeloid Malignancies

Ultra-deep Whole Genome and Transcriptome Sequencing provides a more complete workup for myeloid malignancies with clearer, faster diagnostic insight

IRVING, Texas, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, announced the launch of Caris ChromoSeq™, a Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) and Whole Transcriptome (WTS) assay designed to support the comprehensive clinical genomic evaluation of myeloid malignancies. The test is intended for use in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN), as well as in patients with suspected myeloid malignancies characterized by unexplained cytopenia persisting for more than four months, where other potential causes have been reasonably excluded.

Myeloid malignancies are among the most genetically complex cancers, often requiring multiple tests to identify clinically relevant mutations, structural variants and chromosomal abnormalities. This fragmented approach can delay critical treatment decisions and miss detection of important genomic alterations used for diagnosis and risk stratification.

Caris ChromoSeq can replace the multiple test protocols of the myeloid diagnostic workflow, complementing the clinician's overall clinical and pathological evaluation. Building on this foundation, the test delivers approximately 250x read depth across the genome with 40 million transcriptome reads, enabling enhanced genomic resolution from a bone marrow aspirate or peripheral blood collection. Results are synthesized into a single, easy‑to‑interpret, actionable report to support confident, timely clinical decision‑making, with an expected seven-day turnaround time.

"The Caris ChromoSeq launch provides an unprecedented amount of genomic and transcriptomic data per patient, enabling a complete diagnostic evaluation in a single test. Never before have patients and physicians had access to a technology with the depth and breadth provided by Caris ChromoSeq," said Matthew Oberley, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Clinical Officer and Pathologist-in-Chief at Caris. "This launch reflects our commitment to delivering a single, integrated genomic solution for patients with hematological cancers that fits into real‑world clinical workflows and provides results fast enough to inform patient care."

The launch of Caris ChromoSeq underscores Caris Life Sciences' ongoing focus on advancing precision medicine through innovative molecular profiling technologies that simplify complexity and support clinicians across the cancer care continuum.

About Caris Life Sciences



Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

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