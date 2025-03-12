careviso’s seeQer Platform Supports Healthcare Price Transparency Following Executive Order

Innovative Platform Delivers Real-Time Pricing Data and Streamlines Compliance with New Regulations

VIENNA, Va., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to President Donald J. Trump’s newly signed executive order reinforcing healthcare price transparency regulations, careviso, a leader in healthcare technology solutions and prior authorizations (PA), is proud to announce how its seeQer platform is empowering patients and healthcare providers with real-time, accurate, and actionable pricing data for medical services and prescription drugs.

Although the No Surprises Act was enacted over four years ago to prevent surprise medical bills, especially in emergencies or out-of-network care at in-network facilities, inconsistent enforcement still leaves many patients vulnerable to high costs. Despite regulatory efforts, many insurers and hospitals continue to obscure real pricing data or publish machine-readable files so large that meaningful price comparisons become nearly impossible for patients. This executive order, however, aims to close these gaps by directing the Departments of the Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services to ensure that hospitals and insurers disclose actual prices—not estimates—giving patients a clearer path to making informed healthcare decisions.

careviso’s seeQer platform is at the forefront of this change, aligning seamlessly with these transparency regulations by giving patients and providers unprecedented clarity into healthcare costs. By delivering real-time, accurate pricing data and eliminating the hidden fees and price discrepancies that have long burdened American families, seeQer helps ensure that healthcare pricing transparency is no longer just a policy goal, but a practical reality. In addition to pricing transparency, the platform offers real-time benefits verification (RTBV), allowing patients to instantly access details on their coverage, out-of-pocket costs, and network eligibility. Additionally, seeQer’s Advanced Explanation of Benefits (AEOB) feature provides a comprehensive breakdown of expected costs before a procedure or treatment occurs, helping patients avoid surprise bills and make the most cost-effective healthcare choices.

While this executive order marks a significant step forward, it primarily focuses on hospitals and insurers, leaving a critical gap for other healthcare service providers. Many routine medical procedures—such as those performed in physician offices or ambulatory surgical centers—are not fully addressed in these new regulations, meaning patients may still face challenges in accessing transparent pricing for a significant portion of their healthcare needs. As the industry moves toward greater accountability, solutions like seeQer help bridge these gaps, ensuring that patients have access to the full scope of financial information they need, regardless of where they seek care.

“At careviso, we believe price transparency is the foundation for improving patient access to quality healthcare,” said Andrew Mignatti, CEO of careviso. “seeQer gives providers and patients the real-time information they need to make informed, cost-effective decisions. By simplifying the financial side of healthcare, we’re making it more accessible for everyone, giving patients the transparency they deserve about their healthcare.”

As healthcare providers and insurers work to meet these new regulatory requirements, careviso stands ready to support the industry with cutting-edge technology that streamlines compliance and enhances transparency.

About careviso

Founded in 2018, careviso is dedicated to transforming the healthcare experience by streamlining prior authorizations and enhancing financial transparency. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, careviso’s platform helps healthcare providers and patients navigate the complexities of healthcare access and costs. To date, careviso has successfully completed over 2 million prior authorizations and 1 million financial transparency transactions, underscoring its role as a trusted partner in healthcare.

