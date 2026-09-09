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CareMed Has Been Selected as a National Pharmacy Partner by BioCryst and Adds Orladeyo® (berotralstat) to Growing Rare Disease Portfolio

September 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMed, an independent specialty pharmacy, has been selected as a pharmacy partner by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals for Orladeyo® (berotralstat), a plasma kallikrein inhibitor indicated for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 2 years and older.1

“The addition of Orladeyo reinforces our long-term commitment to supporting rare and complex disease, highlights the strength of our specialty platform in delivering high-touch, patient-centric care across rare, cancer, and orphan disease communities, and further positions us as a trusted partner for patients, providers, and manufacturers,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer.

See the full prescribing information for Orladeyo.

About CareMed Specialty Pharmacy:
CareMed is an independent Specialty Pharmacy affiliate of Onco360 and leading clinical support services company. CareMed is committed to bringing together the stakeholders involved in the rare and complex disease treatment process and serve the specialized needs of patients, providers, hospitals, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. CareMed is headquartered in New Hyde Park, New York, and is a specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. It is accredited through URAC, URAC Rare Disease, ACHC, and NAPB. For more information about CareMed, please visit CareMed.com.

Media Contact: Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer
Benito.Fernandez@CareMedSP.com | 516.640.1332

References:
1Orladeyo® (berotralstat) [Package Insert]. Durham, NC. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2025.


New York Rare diseases Pipeline
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
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