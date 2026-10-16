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Press Releases

CareDx to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on October 29, 2026

October 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – a leading precision medicine diagnostics company in transplant, specialty oncology, and cell therapy, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2026 after market close on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.



A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of CareDx’s Investor Relations website at investors.caredx.com. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided.

About CareDx

CareDx is a leading precision medicine diagnostics company advancing care in transplant, specialty oncology, and cell therapy. Through non-invasive longitudinal molecular biomarker testing, digital health, and patient support solutions, CareDx is dedicated to improving patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.caredx.com.


Contacts

CareDx
Media Contacts
Natasha Moshirian Wagner
nwagner@caredx.com

Investor Relations
Nina Deka
investor@caredx.com

Northern California Earnings Diagnostics
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