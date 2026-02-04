CareDx to Present AlloHeme™ Pivotal Clinical Validation Data in Hematologic Cancer Relapse Detection at 2026 Tandem Meetings

Company to host investor webcast and conference call on February 12 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

Investor webcast will feature the clinical validation data and review commercial launch timeline

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) — The Transplant Company™, a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high‑value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that pivotal clinical validation data from the ACROBAT study (NCT04635384) will be presented at the 2026 Tandem Meetings, Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT™ and CIBMTR®, held February 4-7, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The ACROBAT study is a prospective, multi-center, blinded clinical trial evaluating AlloHeme, CareDx’s AI-powered next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based peripheral blood test for monitoring relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) in patients with hematologic malignancies. AlloHeme identifies cancer relapse ahead of traditional detection methods, potentially enabling timely clinical interventions. The ACROBAT study includes patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) monitored with AlloHeme for cancer relapse at 11 hematopoietic stem cell transplant centers across the U.S.

The oral presentation will feature the complete 24-month follow-up results, building upon 18-month interim results published in the conference abstract, available online here.

In addition, on February 12, 2025, CareDx will host an investor webcast and conference call to discuss the study findings and commercial launch timeline.

Tandem Presentation Details:

Presentation ID 61 Acrobat Interim Results: Peripheral Blood-Based AlloHeme Test Enables Robust Relapse Surveillance in Post-HCT AML and MDS Patients

Acrobat Interim Results: Peripheral Blood-Based AlloHeme Test Enables Robust Relapse Surveillance in Post-HCT AML and MDS Patients Presenter: Dr. Ran Reshef, Professor of Medicine at Columbia University and Director of Translational Research, Blood and Marrow Transplantation Program at Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center

Dr. Ran Reshef, Professor of Medicine at Columbia University and Director of Translational Research, Blood and Marrow Transplantation Program at Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center Date & Time: Friday, February 6, 3:15 p.m. MT

Friday, February 6, 3:15 p.m. MT Location: Ballroom I, Salt Palace Convention Center

Investor Webcast Details:

Presentation: AlloHeme Clinical Validation Data Review and Launch Timeline

AlloHeme Clinical Validation Data Review and Launch Timeline Date & Time: Wednesday, February 12, 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday, February 12, 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET The one-hour event will feature presentations by members of the CareDx’s leadership team and ACROBAT study site Principal Investigator, Dr. Ran Reshef.

A live and archived webcast can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of CareDx’s Investor Relations website at investors.caredx.com here

About CareDx

CareDx is a precision medicine company dedicated to improving outcomes for transplant patients and advancing organ health. The Company’s integrated solutions include non‑invasive molecular testing for heart, kidney, and lung transplants; laboratory products; digital health technologies; and patient solutions that support care before and after transplant. CareDx is the leading provider of genomics‑based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit www.caredx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with AlloHeme. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of AlloHeme are, risks that the findings in the ACROBAT study supporting the data may be inaccurate, general economic and market factors, and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 28, 2025, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 filed by CareDx with the SEC on November 4, 2025, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

