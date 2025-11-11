CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 10, 2025

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA)- The Transplant Company™ — a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers — today announced the company will participate in the following investor conferences:

Stephens Investment Conference in Nashville, TN. Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 8am CT.

Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 8am CT. Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference in New York, NY. Presentation on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 4:30pm ET.

Live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the CareDx investor relations website at investors.caredx.com.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. For more information, visit www.caredx.com.

Investor Relations

Caroline Corner

investor@caredx.com