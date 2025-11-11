CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 10, 2025

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA)- The Transplant Company™ — a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers — today announced the company will participate in the following investor conferences:
- Stephens Investment Conference in Nashville, TN. Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 8am CT.
- Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference in New York, NY. Presentation on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 4:30pm ET.
Live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the CareDx investor relations website at investors.caredx.com.
