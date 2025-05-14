CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 13, 2025

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) — The Transplant Company™ — a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers — today announced the company will participate in the following investor conferences.

Craig-Hallum 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis, MN on Wednesday, May 28.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York, NY. Presentation on Thursday, June 5 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL. Fireside chat on Monday, June 9 at 3:20 p.m. ET.

To listen to the webcast for the June 5th and June 9th events, please visit the Events & Presentations section of CareDx’s Investor Relations website at: www.investors.com.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Investor Relations

Caroline Corner

investor@caredx.com