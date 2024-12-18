CareDx to Participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) - The Transplant Company™ — a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers — today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.





CareDx’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time (7:30 p.m Eastern Time). To listen to the webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of CareDx’s Investor Relations website at: investors.caredx.com.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

