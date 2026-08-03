CareDx Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 31, 2026

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) — a leading precision medicine diagnostics company in transplant, specialty oncology, and cell therapy, today announced that, on July 30, 2026, CareDx granted to James McNally, the Company’s newly appointed Executive Advisor, certain stock awards as an inducement material to Mr. McNally’s employment with CareDx.

CareDx granted 15,822 shares of common stock restricted stock units (RSUs) to Mr. McNally. The RSU awards were made pursuant to the Company’s 2025 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

50% of the RSUs will vest on January 2, 2027, and 50% will vest on July 2, 2027 subject to the employee’s continued service through each vesting date.

CareDx is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About CareDx

CareDx is a leading precision medicine diagnostics company advancing care in transplant, specialty oncology, and cell therapy. Through non-invasive longitudinal molecular biomarker testing, digital health, and patient support solutions, CareDx is dedicated to improving patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.caredx.com.

CareDx

Media Contacts

Natasha Moshirian Wagner

nwagner@caredx.com



Investor Relations

Nina Deka

investor@caredx.com