CareDx Announces Appointment of Suresh Gunasekaran to Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients, today announced the appointment of Suresh Gunasekaran to its Board of Directors.

Suresh currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer at UCSF Health, an internationally renowned health system for providing highly specialized and innovative care, including solid organ and bone marrow transplantation. Suresh has more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in healthcare administration and information technology, with a proven track record of driving operational excellence, innovation, and growth at some of the nation’s leading academic medical centers.

“I am excited to join the Board of Directors of CareDx, a genomics company with a deep commitment to improving outcomes for transplant patients and supporting the teams that deliver the care,” said Suresh Gunasekaran. “CareDx’s history of innovation and novel approach to supporting health systems is what attracted me to this opportunity, and I look forward to working closely with the management team to advance diagnostic solutions that will partner with leading health systems to transform care.”

In his role at UCSF, Suresh leads an organization with over $9 billion in annual revenue and 20,000 employees. Prior to UCSF, Suresh was CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics and has held senior leadership roles at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Healthlink/IBM, Gartner, and Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

“I am thrilled to welcome Suresh to the CareDx Board of Directors,” said John Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer of CareDx. “Suresh’s voice as a health system leader with a deep commitment to high quality patient care and clinical innovation will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission of creating life-changing solutions that enable transplant patients to thrive.”

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. For more information, visit www.caredx.com.

