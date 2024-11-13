Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Added to PRISM Emerging Biotech Index

Company advancing late-stage clinical programs with novel therapies that target underserved heart diseases

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView, a leading provider of market insights and company news, proudly announces that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL, TSX: CRDL) has been added to the PRISM Emerging Biotech Index, which spotlights companies leading innovation and creating market impact within the biotech sector. Cardiol’s focus on anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, including its lead candidate CardiolRx™, positions it as a pioneer in addressing major unmet needs in cardiac care.

The US FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx™ for the treatment of pericarditis, which includes recurrent pericarditis. Cardiol’s MAVERIC Program in recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, comprises the Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788), the Phase II/III MAVERIC-2 trial, and the planned Phase III MAVERIC-3 trial. The MAVERIC-2 trial will evaluate the impact of CardiolRx™ in recurrent pericarditis patients following the cessation of interleukin-1 blocker therapy. MAVERIC-2 is expected to initiate in Q4 2024 at major pericardial disease centers across the United States and Europe, with results anticipated ahead of the company’s planned pivotal Phase III MAVERIC-3 trial.

Recurrent pericarditis affects approximately 38,000 patients in the United States annually who have experienced at least one recurrence. The global pericarditis market was valued at $2.44 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period of 2024-2032, reaching $3.87 billion by 2032.

In addition, Cardiol is advancing CRD-38, a proprietary subcutaneously administered therapy for heart failure. Cardiol’s broad IP portfolio and regulatory pathway focus, including FDA and European Medicines Agency orphan designations, bolster its strong market positioning. The company is debt-free and well-capitalized to achieve corporate milestones into 2026.

For more information on Cardiol Therapeutics and the PRISM Emerging Biotech Index, visit prismmarketview.com.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company’s lead small molecule drug candidate, CardiolRx (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis and heart failure.

The ARCHER trial (NCT05180240) is a Phase II study in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age.

Cardiol is also developing CRD-38, a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation intended for use in heart failure – a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding $30 billion annually.

For more information about Cardiol Therapeutics, please visit cardiolrx.com.

