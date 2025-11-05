Cardiff Oncology to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 4, 2025

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in November 2025.

Guggenheim Securities 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Presenters: Mark Erlander, PhD (CEO)

Date: 11/11/2025

Time: 9:30 AM ET

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Presenters: Mark Erlander, PhD (CEO)

Date: 11/12/2025

Time: 9:20 AM ET

Interested parties can register for and access the live webcast for the conferences by visiting the “Events” section of the Cardiff Oncology website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. The Company's lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard of care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), as well as in ongoing investigator-initiated trials in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). These programs and the Company's broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:

James Levine

Chief Financial Officer

858-952-7670

jlevine@cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact:

Candice Masse

Astr Partners

candice.masse@astrpartners.com

Media Contact:

Amy Bonanno

Lyra Strategic Advisory

abonanno@lyraadvisory.com