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Cardiff Oncology Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 28, 2026

April 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, announced that in connection with Dr. Aggarwal joining Cardiff Oncology as Chief Operating Officer, the Company’s Compensation Committee approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase 400,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology common stock outside of the Cardiff Oncology 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. The stock option was granted as an inducement material to Dr. Aggarwal becoming an employee of Cardiff Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option was granted as of April 27, 2026, and has an exercise price of $1.72 per share, the closing price on the grant date. The option vests over four years with 25% vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36 months, subject to Dr. Aggarwal’s continued employment with Cardiff Oncology on such vesting dates.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc. 
Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative cancer treatments focused on PLK1 inhibition, a validated oncology target with practice-changing potential. Our lead asset, onvansertib, is a highly specific, oral PLK1 inhibitor currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for first-line treatment of RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), addressing a large, underserved patient population with high unmet need. Onvansertib is also under investigation in other PLK1-driven cancers through ongoing investigator-initiated trials and has shown robust single agent clinical activity in hard-to-treat tumors. By targeting tumor vulnerabilities, we aim to overcome treatment resistance and deliver improved clinical outcomes for patients. 

For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact: 
Candice Masse 
astr partners 
candice.masse@astrpartners.com 

Media Contact:  
Amy Bonanno 
Lyra Strategic Advisory 
abonanno@lyraadvisory.com 
  


Southern California Compensation
Cardiff Oncology
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