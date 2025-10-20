Caranx Medical (CarvOlix group) to Showcase Latest Updates at the 37th Annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® Conference (TCT)

Company to highlight recently FDA cleared AI Software for real-time intraoperative guidance in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI)

NICE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caranx Medical (“Caranx”, a CarvOlix group company), a French medical device company specializing in the development of an autonomous robot to democratize access to Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), a lifesaving procedure, will showcase updates at the 37th Annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® Conference (TCT) taking place October 25-28, 2005, in San Francisco, California. Caranx will feature the company’s recently FDA-cleared TAVIPILOT software during the TCT Innovation Session #16 “Robotics and AI-Enhanced Interventions” on Tuesday, October 28th at 10:00 AM PT in Innovation Theater Hall E at the Moscone Convention Center. Attendees will also be able to learn more about TAVIPILOT at the Caranx booth (#2252).

“We are looking forward to showcasing the latest advancements from our portfolio at this year’s TCT meeting to demonstrate the potential of our real-time AI guidance tools in enhancing precision in TAVI procedures to optimize patient outcomes,” said CEO of Caranx Jorgen Hansen.

The company’s presence at TCT comes following FDA clearance of the world’s first AI Software for real-time intraoperative guidance in TAVI in July 2025, and a recently accepted publication on autonomous robot-assisted TAVI in Frontiers.

About TAVIPILOT Soft

TAVIPILOT Soft is an easy-to-use, AI-driven intra-operative software which tracks real-time anatomical and instrument landmarks. It enables precise and accurate heart valve positioning and delivery. TAVIPILOT Soft is expected to be a revolution for the transcatheter replacement of aortic valves, and subsequently of mitral valves, which is currently limited to the most experienced, TAVI highly-trained, cardiologists. TAVIPILOT Soft is compatible with all cardiac Imaging Systems and will be compatible with all TAVI heart valves on the market.

About Caranx Medical (CarvOlix group)

Backed by a team of top-tier experts, management team, board of directors, founded and supported by Truffle Capital, a renowned name in European biotech and MedTech investment (founder among others of Abivax), Caranx Medical (CarvOlix group) is a French MedTech company, founded by Philippe Pouletty, MD, CEO of Truffle Capital, co-founded by CMO Eric Sejor, MD, and CTO Pierre BerthetRayne, PhD. Caranx (CarvOlix group) has the ambition to become a global leader in AI and robotic assisted transcatheter heart valve implantation. Subject to bringing TAVIPILOT Robotic solution, with autonomous control, to First in Human in 2025, Caranx (CarvOlix group) ambition is to gradually commercialize in all key markets its products and is poised for rapid growth.

About Truffle Capital

Founded in 2001, Truffle Capital is an independent European Venture Capital firm specializing in disruptive technologies in the Life Sciences (Biotech, Medtech, Bioecotech) and IT sectors (Fintech and Insurtech). Truffle Capital's mission is to support the creation and development of innovative companies capable of becoming the leaders of tomorrow. Managed by Dr. Philippe Pouletty and Bernard-Louis Roques, Co-founders and co-CEOs, Truffle Capital manages €500 million in assets. It has raised more than €1.2 billion since its creation and has supported more than 124 companies in the digital technology and life sciences sectors.

