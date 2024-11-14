SUBSCRIBE
Capstan Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 14, 2024 | 
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstan Therapeutics, Inc. (“Capstan”), a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing in vivo reprogramming of cells through RNA delivery using targeted lipid nanoparticles (tLNP), today announced that the Company will participate in the following industry conferences:


Stifel Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Time: 2:25-2:55 p.m.
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 4th Floor – Kennedy

President and Chief Executive Officer Laura Shawver, Ph.D., will give a company presentation and members of Capstan management will participate in 1x1 investor meetings.

36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Time: 2:10-2:30 p.m.
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 4th Floor – Kennedy 1

Chief Medical Officer Ramin Farzaneh-Far, M.D., will give a company presentation and members of Capstan management will participate in 1x1 investor meetings.

About Capstan Therapeutics, Inc. (www.capstantx.com)
Capstan is a biotechnology company with a mission to multiply the therapeutic possibilities for patients by developing targeted in vivo RNA technologies. Our proprietary CellSeeker™ tLNP platform technology is composed of novel LNPs conjugated with a recombinant protein binder, such as a monoclonal antibody. tLNPs are designed to deliver payloads, including mRNA or gene editing tools, capable of reprogramming specific cell types in vivo. Capstan’s CellSeeker™ technology has the potential to generate transformative therapies with possible applications across a broad range of disease areas, including autoimmune disorders, oncology, fibrosis, and monogenic blood disorders. For more information, please visit www.capstantx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Contacts

Investors:
Miguel Arcinas
Senior Vice President of Corporate Development
Capstan Therapeutics
ir@capstantx.com

Media:
Rhiannon Jeselonis
Ten Bridge Communications
rhiannon@tenbridgecommunications.com

