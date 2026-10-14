CapsoVision to Present at the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event

SARATOGA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: CV), a commercial-stage medical technology company developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled capsule endoscopy solutions, today announced that Johnny Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer, David Garcia, Senior Vice President of Finance, and Doug Atkinson, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, will present at the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event, taking place October 19-21, 2026, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 9:00–9:25 am PT

A webcast of the presentation will be streamed live at the following link: https://ldmicroevents.com/. If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with CapsoVision’s management team at the conference, please contact your LD Micro representative or reach out to the company directly at Investors@CapsoVision.com.

About CapsoVision

CapsoVision is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled solutions to transform the detection and screening of gastrointestinal diseases. Its flagship product, CapsoCam Plus®, is a wire-free, panoramic capsule endoscope that enables high-resolution visualization of the small bowel and supports cloud-based or direct capsule video review. The Company’s next pipeline product, CapsoCam Colon™ with enhanced AI, is designed to enable non-invasive colon imaging and polyp detection. With a proprietary platform targeted to expand across multiple GI indications, including esophageal and pancreatic disorders, CapsoVision is advancing a new era in capsule-based diagnostics. For more information on CapsoVision, please visit www.capsovision.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Leigh Salvo

New Street Investor Relations

Investors@CapsoVision.com