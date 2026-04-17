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Press Releases

Cantargia Publishes Annual Report 2025

April 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Cantargia AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) today announced that the annual report for 2025 has been published. The Annual Report is attached to this press release and is available on the company's website, www.cantargia.com.

"2025 was a transformational year for Cantargia. We secured commercial validation of our IL1RAP platform through a major partnership with Otsuka Pharmaceutical, achieved FDA Fast Track Designation for nadunolimab in our lead PDAC indication, strengthened our leadership team with world-class expertise, and continued to advance our precision medicine strategy on the basis of robust biological and clinical evidence. As I write this first annual letter to you as CEO, I do so with pride in what we have accomplished and confidence in what lies ahead.", said Hilde Steineger, CEO of Cantargia AB.

For further information, please contact
Hilde Steineger, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: info@cantargia.com

This information is information that Cantargia is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-17 07:31 CEST.

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. In September 2025, the acquisition of CAN10 by Otsuka Pharmaceutical was completed.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

Attachments
Annual Report 2025

SOURCE: Cantargia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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