Cannara Biotech to Host Investor Webcast on Thursday December 19th, 2024

December 12, 2024 | 
MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannara Biotech Inc. (“Cannara”, “the Company”, “us” or “we”) (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB0), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and derivative product offerings at affordable prices with two mega facilities based in Quebec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., today announced that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Thursday, December 19th, 2024, at 2:00 PM ET.

During the webcast, Nicholas Sosiak, CFO, will conduct a presentation that will cover key financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A session.

Date & Time: December 19, 2024, at 2:00 PM ET
Webcast Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QVPjGIwzSvKgaiRBHLBfrQ

To listen to the webcast or participate in the live Q&A, please pre-register using the link provided above. An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company’s website, https://investors.cannara.ca/

ABOUT CANNARA

Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB0), is a vertically integrated producer of affordable premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 100,000 kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec’s low electricity costs, Cannara’s facilities produce premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.ca.

CONTACT

Nicholas Sosiak, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
nick@cannara.ca		Zohar Krivorot 
President & Chief Executive Officer 
zohar@cannara.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

