Candid Therapeutics to Participate in Investor and Policy Conferences

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Candid Therapeutics, Inc. (“Candid”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through novel T-cell engagers (TCEs), announces its participation in Investor and policy conferences in September 2025.

Cantor Healthcare Conference: 1x1 Investor meetings on September 4 th in New York

in New York 11th Annual World Medical Innovation Forum: Panel Discussion on September 16 th at 4:25pm ET in Boston titled “Immunology: Creating the next blockbuster in I&I“

at 4:25pm ET in Boston titled “Immunology: Creating the next blockbuster in I&I“ BofA Securities Healthcare Trailblazer Conference: 1x1 Investor meetings on September 17th in Boston

About Candid Therapeutics

Candid Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through novel T-cell engager (TCE) platforms. Candid is advancing two lead B-cell depleting TCE antibody drug candidates, with a goal to broadly explore the potential of TCEs across multiple autoimmune diseases by targeting different B-cell protein targets, as well as evaluating different depths of B-cell depletion. Established in 2024 and headquartered in San Diego, CA, Candid is led by a team of entrepreneurial executives who have a track record of advancing programs into and through development and is supported by a distinguished syndicate of premier life science investors.

Arvind Kush

