Canada Steps Up to Support Global Cancer Care with First Contribution to IAEA’s Rays of Hope Initiative

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council (CNIC) today announced Canada’s first official contribution to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Rays of Hope initiative, a global effort to expand access to cancer care and radiotherapy infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries.

The CNIC has mobilized Canadian industry and academic leaders to deliver a specialized training program on the production of medical radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals to enhance cancer care capacity across Latin America.

From November 8-14, 26 leaders from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico will participate in training hosted at Bruce Power and McMaster University’s facilities in Ontario. The training program will cover isotope and radiopharmaceutical production, quality control, and regulatory compliance, combining theoretical instruction with hands-on technical training.

“Cross border collaboration, partnerships with the private sector, and training lie at the heart of Rays of Hope,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, calling the CNIC-led training initiative “Atoms for Peace in action.”

“Nuclear saves lives, and Ontario is leading the way,” said Stephen Lecce, Ontario’s Minister of Energy and Mines, adding that “this is Ontario nuclear at its best.”

This announcement follows a February 2026 meeting in Vienna between the CNIC’s leadership, Director General Grossi, and Canada’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, Ambassador Alison Grant, to discuss Canada’s planned support for Rays of Hope.

“Canada is a global leader in medical isotopes,” said Ambassador Grant. “I am proud that Canada is sharing that expertise to help expand access to life-saving nuclear medicine.”

“Canada has a tremendous opportunity to share its expertise in medical isotopes and radiopharmaceuticals,” said James Scongack, Chair of the CNIC. “The CNIC looks forward to this program being the first of many contributions from Canada.”

The program is supported by title sponsors Bruce Power, BWXT Medical, CANDU Energy Inc., and Laurentis Energy Partners, with additional financial support from Nordion and in-kind training facility support from McMaster University and AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc.

A full news release, including additional comments and details on the program, is available at www.canadianisotopes.ca/newsroom

About the Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council

The CNIC is an independent, not-for-profit advocacy and member services organization representing over 130 organizations across Canada’s isotope and nuclear supply chain.

Media contact:

Evan Cameron

Manager, Public Affairs and Communications

Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council

evan.cameron@canadianisotopes.ca