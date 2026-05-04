SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Canada approves second generic semaglutide, the first G7 country to do so

May 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Health Canada authorized a second generic semaglutide injection. Health Canada is currently reviewing seven other submissions for generic semaglutide by different companies. The department expects to make regulatory decisions on more of these submissions in the coming weeks and months.

The semaglutide injection submission filed by Canadian-based Apotex is a generic version of the brand name drug Ozempic. Health Canada authorized the drug after a thorough review of evidence provided by the company demonstrated that the drug meets Health Canada's criteria for safety, efficacy and quality for generic drugs. Like existing products, this semaglutide injection is indicated for the once-weekly treatment of adult patients with type 2 diabetes to manage blood sugar levels.

The generic versions of semaglutide are complex synthetic products that are pharmaceutically equivalent to the brand name biologic drug. Health Canada's review ensures that differences between these products do not affect the safety, efficacy, or quality of the drug. The availability of generic drugs is expected to have a positive impact in Canada, including potential cost savings for patients and the healthcare system.

As it does with all drugs authorized in Canada, Health Canada will continue to monitor the safety and effectiveness of all generic semaglutide products. Should any unexpected safety or effectiveness concerns arise, Health Canada will take appropriate action to protect the health and safety of Canadians.

Quick facts

  • Apotex is a Canadian-based global pharmaceutical company specializing in producing and distributing generic drugs.
  • On April 28, 2026, Health Canada became the first G7 country to approve a generic version of semaglutide.
  • Health Canada's review target for generic drug submissions is shorter than many international regulators.
  • In Canada, many generic medication are 45 to 90% cheaper than the brand name versions.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Canada Pipeline Regulatory Diabetes
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Contemporary art collage showing a hand giving a thumbs down surrounded by red arrows pointing down, concept of negative feedback and bad review
Breast cancer
AstraZeneca’s breast cancer drug fails to earn backing of FDA advisory committee
May 1, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Team of businesspeople in paper ship finding the way forward. Manager and team leader concept, vector illustration.
Earnings
Lilly’s weight loss pill reaches brand new patients, even without full-court marketing press
April 30, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Emblem design for airlines, airplane tickets, travel agencies. Airplane icon and destination arrow. Flags of the USA and Great Britain. 3D rendering
Huntington’s disease
UniQure eyes UK approval for embattled Huntington’s gene therapy after FDA quarrel
April 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Alarm clock with pause sign, take a break, menopause concept, hormone replacement therapy
Schizophrenia
Patient death prompts FDA pause on Newron’s Phase 3 schizophrenia study
April 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac