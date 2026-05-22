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CAMP4 Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 21, 2026

May 22, 2026 | 
2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (“CAMP4” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CAMP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of regulatory RNA-targeting therapeutics designed to upregulate gene expression with the goal of restoring healthy protein levels to treat a broad range of genetic diseases, today announced that on May 15, 2026 (the “Grant Date”), the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted a non-qualified stock option to purchase 5,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to a newly hired employee of the Company as an inducement material to such employee’s entry into employment with the Company, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) (the “Inducement Grant”).

The Inducement Grant has a ten-year term and an exercise price per share of $4.31, which is equal to the closing price of CAMP4’s common stock as of the Grant Date. The Inducement Grant will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s first day of employment with the Company, and thereafter the remainder of the option will vest in 36 equal monthly installments, subject to the employee’s continued service with CAMP4 through the applicable vesting dates. The Inducement Grant was granted pursuant to, and is subject to, the terms and conditions of an Inducement Option Award Agreement.

About CAMP4 Therapeutics 
CAMP4 is developing disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of genetic diseases where amplifying healthy protein may offer therapeutic benefits. Our approach amplifies mRNA by harnessing a fundamental mechanism of how genes are controlled. To amplify mRNA, our therapeutic ASO drug candidates target regulatory RNAs (regRNAs), which act locally on transcription factors and are the master regulators of gene expression. CAMP4’s proprietary RAP Platform® enables the mapping of regRNAs and generation of therapeutic candidates designed to target the regRNAs associated with genes underlying haploinsufficient and recessive partial loss-of-function disorders, of which there are more than 1,200, in which a modest increase in protein expression may have the potential to be clinically meaningful. For more information, visit camp4tx.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Sara Michelmore
Milestone Advisors
sara@milestone-advisorsllc.com

Media:
Sofia Bermudez
LifeSci Communications
sbermudez@lifescicomms.com


Massachusetts Compensation
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