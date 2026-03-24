CAMP4 Appoints Michael MacLean to its Board of Directors

Appointment enhances strategic and financial leadership as the Company advances CMP-002 toward a planned first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial for SYNGAP1-related disorder

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (“CAMP4” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CAMP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of regulatory RNA-targeting therapeutics designed to upregulate gene expression with the goal of restoring healthy protein levels to treat a broad range of genetic diseases, today announced the appointment of Michael MacLean to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“Mike brings an exceptional depth of financial and operational expertise built across decades of leadership at some of the most innovative biotechnology companies, and we are thrilled to welcome him to CAMP4’s Board,” said Josh Mandel-Brehm, President and Chief Executive Officer of CAMP4. “His experience guiding biotech companies through critical phases of growth will be invaluable as we advance CMP-002 toward the clinic. We look forward to drawing on his counsel as we work to bring a potential first-in-class, disease-modifying therapy to patients with SYNGAP1 who have no approved treatment options today.”

Mr. MacLean added, “I am pleased to join the CAMP4 Board at such a pivotal moment in the Company’s journey. CAMP4 is doing meaningful, scientifically rigorous work with its regRNA-targeting platform, and I deeply believe in the advancement of CMP-002 for patients living with SYNGAP1-related disorder. Together with CAMP4, I look forward to navigating the path ahead and delivering on the promise of this program for patients and their families.”

Mr. MacLean brings more than 35 years of strategic financial leadership in the biotechnology and life sciences industries, with extensive experience supporting the growth of innovative biotechnology companies advancing novel genetic medicines. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Avidity Biosciences, joining prior to the company’s 2020 IPO and leading finance and business functions until its acquisition by Novartis in 2026. Prior to Avidity, Mr. MacLean served as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Akcea Therapeutics, where he led the buildout of the company’s financial and commercial infrastructure. He also served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of PureTech Health, and as Chief Accounting Officer of Biogen Inc., where he oversaw the company’s worldwide finance operations. He previously served as a board member and Chair of the Audit Committee at Verve Therapeutics, a company focused on genetic medicines in cardiovascular diseases, from 2021 to 2025.

Mr. MacLean received his undergraduate degree from Boston College.

About CAMP4 Therapeutics

CAMP4 is developing disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of genetic diseases where amplifying healthy protein may offer therapeutic benefits. Our approach amplifies mRNA by harnessing a fundamental mechanism of how genes are controlled. To amplify mRNA, our therapeutic ASO drug candidates target regulatory RNAs (regRNAs), which act locally on transcription factors and are the master regulators of gene expression. CAMP4’s proprietary RAP Platform® enables the mapping of regRNAs and generation of therapeutic candidates designed to target the regRNAs associated with genes underlying haploinsufficient and recessive partial loss-of-function disorders, of which there are more than 1,200, in which a modest increase in protein expression may have the potential to be clinically meaningful. For more information, visit camp4tx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the anticipated timing to advance the Company’s SYNGAP1 program into a clinical trial; the Company’s plan to pursue partnership opportunities to support the further development of CMP-001; the development of ASO drug candidates for multiple gene targets relevant to neurodegenerative and kidney disease indications; the potential of the Company’s platform technology; the Company’s receipt of future contingent milestones and/or royalties; the potential to receive up to $50 million in additional gross proceeds in connection with the Company’s September 2025 private placement; the Company’s strategy, goals, business plans and focus; the therapeutic potential of the Company’s product candidates; and the Company’s cash runway guidance. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the Company’s limited operating history, incurrence of substantial losses since the Company’s inception and anticipation of incurring substantial and increasing losses for the foreseeable future; the Company’s need for substantial additional financing to achieve the Company’s goals; the uncertainty of clinical development, which is lengthy and expensive, and characterized by uncertain outcomes, and risks related to additional costs or delays in completing, or failing to complete, the development and commercialization of the Company’s current product candidates or any future product candidates; delays or difficulties in the enrollment and dosing of patients in clinical trials; the impact of any significant adverse events or undesirable side effects caused by the Company’s product candidates; potential competition, including from large and specialty pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; the Company’s ability to realize the benefits of the Company’s current or future collaborations or licensing arrangements and ability to successfully consummate future partnerships; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval to commercialize any product candidate in the United States or any other jurisdiction, and the risk that any such approval may be for a more narrow indication than the Company seeks; the Company’s dependence on the services of the Company’s senior management and other clinical and scientific personnel, and the Company’s ability to retain these individuals or recruit additional management or clinical and scientific personnel; the Company’s ability to grow the Company’s organization, and manage the Company’s growth and expansion of the Company’s operations; risks related to the manufacturing of the Company’s product candidates, which is complex, and the risk that the Company’s third-party manufacturers may encounter difficulties in production; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for the Company’s product candidates or any future product candidates the Company may develop; the Company’s reliance on third parties to conduct the Company’s preclinical studies and clinical trials; the Company’s compliance with the Company’s obligations under the licenses granted to the Company by others, for the rights to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates; risks related to the operations of the Company’s suppliers; and other risks and uncertainties described in the section “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other information the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are inherently uncertain and are not guarantees of future events. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond the Company’s control, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, the Company operates in an evolving environment. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and management cannot predict all risks and uncertainties. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

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Milestone Advisors

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Media:

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LifeSci Communications

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