Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Announces Eurisotop as Direct Supplier of Environmental Standards in Europe

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL), the world leader in stable isotope chemistry, is pleased to announce that, effective April 1, 2026, its fully owned subsidiary Eurisotop will serve as a direct supplier of CIL's Environmental Standards across Europe.

Eurisotop, based in France, has been a member of the CIL group since 2001 and is widely recognized as a leading producer of deuterated NMR solvents and as a leading supplier of stable isotope-labeled research compounds in Europe. With this expanded role, Eurisotop will now offer customers across Europe direct access to CIL's comprehensive portfolio of Environmental Products, including analytical reference standards for pesticides and herbicides, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), dioxins, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and many other key analytes for environmental, food, water, and human biomonitoring testing .

This transition is designed to enhance customer experience and provide significant benefits to laboratories working with CIL Environmental Standards throughout Europe. By working directly with Eurisotop, customers will benefit from a more streamlined ordering process, lower prices, faster deliveries, direct CIL support, and overall improved value.

"We are excited to expand Eurisotop's portfolio to include CIL's Environmental Standards and to provide our European customers with greater value and direct service," said Ben Priest, Business Development Manager - Environmental Products at CIL. "Eurisotop's long-standing expertise and commitment to scientific excellence make them an ideal partner for this new chapter."

Eurisotop will continue to operate with the same dedication to quality and customer satisfaction that has defined its relationship with researchers and laboratories throughout Europe for more than 25 years.

For more information about this transition or to learn how to purchase CIL Environmental Standards directly from Eurisotop, please contact their customer engagement team at sales@eurisotop.com or visit eurisotop.com. About Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

CIL, a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical in Japan, is the largest manufacturer and global supplier in the world of stable isotopes and stable isotope labeled compounds. Trusted by industrial and academic collaborators since 1980, CIL's products are used in research, diagnostics, environmental, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial applications. CIL's operations include two facilities in the Boston, MA, area; a large isotope enrichment production plant in Xenia, OH; CIL China; CIL Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany (specializing in radio isotopic labeled compounds for cancer diagnosis and treatment); and Eurisotop in Saclay, France. About Eurisotop:

Eurisotop, a fully owned subsidiary of CIL since 2001, is a leading supplier of stable isotope-labeled compounds, solvents, and research products, serving customers across Europe from its headquarters in France. SOURCE: Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

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