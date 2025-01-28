Caidya Names Brandon Pallott as CCO to Drive Innovative Commercial Initiatives and Market Expansion

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caidya, a leading global, mid-sized CRO, today announced the appointment of Brandon Pallott as its new chief commercial officer (CCO). In this role, he will focus on implementing transformative commercial strategies to ensure the organization not only adapts to the evolving market landscape but also leads the industry forward. On the heels of Caidya’s recent investment of $165M from Rubicon Founders, the company is poised to continue and improve its ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for the sponsors and patients.









A collaborative and results-driven visionary executive, Brandon has successfully led high-performing, cross-functional teams in commercial, business development, and revenue-generating roles for more than 20 years. With deep expertise in crafting and executing go-to-market strategies across clinical and commercial arenas in the life sciences industry, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to build strategic partnerships, drive innovative initiatives, and expand markets to achieve commercial excellence.

Caidya’s Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Lopez Kunz, said, “I’m thrilled to have Brandon join our leadership team, and I’m confident in his ability to guide us in elevating our clients’ experience — from the very first contact to every touchpoint thereafter.”

“I am beyond excited to join Caidya at the cusp of this next phase of our growth,” said Pallott. “And I’m eager to start working with our talented commercial and operational teams as we collaborate with biopharma partners to help them bring treatments to patients.”

For more information about Caidya and its services, please visit www.caidya.com.

About Caidya

Caidya is a global, mid-sized clinical research organization (CRO) dedicated to advancing healthcare innovation and partnering with biopharma sponsors to bring innovative therapies for unmet medical conditions to our global community. With full-service capabilities and a strategic footprint in 23 countries and regions, our global network provides broad access to diverse patient populations across the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Caidya’s in-depth therapeutic and operational expertise spans oncology and hematology, rare and pediatric diseases as well as other fast-growing therapeutic areas where we help our biopharma partners conduct studies with greater efficiency and confidence.

Caidya delivers comprehensive clinical trial services from regulatory strategy and submissions, medical affairs, clinical operations, data management, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, and quality management, through post-approval surveillance. Our data-driven, evidence-based decision making ensures the highest quality standards across all stages of the drug development process.

Contacts



Miron Lila

Senior VP, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Caidya

miron.lila@caidya.com

Roger Boutin

VP, Corporate Marketing, Caidya

roger.boutin@caidya.com