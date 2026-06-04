Cadrenal Therapeutics to Showcase Phase 3-Ready CAD-1005 and Novel 12-LOX Platform at BIO International Convention 2026 Partnering Event

Lead asset CAD-1005 being researched for prevention of life-threatening blood clots in patients with Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT), targets $2 billion peak annual revenue potential

12-LOX could play a central role in inflammatory signaling across high-impact disease areas, including diabetes, obesity, atherosclerosis, and microvascular thrombosis, and is a potential target for therapy and prevention of cancer

Late-stage anticoagulant tecarfarin has U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for high-risk patients with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), and those patients with implanted mechanical circulatory support devices, including Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs)

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for life-threatening immune and thrombotic conditions, today announced its participation in the BIO International Convention 2026 Partnering Event (BIO 2026) taking place June 22–25, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center.

The Company’s executive management team will host partnering meetings to discuss development and commercialization opportunities for its differentiated pipeline, headlined by CAD-1005, a Phase 3-ready 12-lipoxygenase (12-LOX) inhibitor being investigated for the treatment of patients with Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT), and tecarfarin, a late-stage oral Vitamin K antagonist (VKA) for being investigated for the treatment of patients with conditions for which current anticoagulation profiles are ineffective or suboptimal.

"BIO 2026 comes at a pivotal moment for Cadrenal as we prepare to initiate our Phase 3 registration trial for CAD-1005," said Quang X. Pham, Chief Executive Officer of Cadrenal Therapeutics. "With Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA, we believe we are uniquely positioned to address the significant unmet need in HIT, a condition where no new therapies have been approved in over two decades. We look forward to engaging with potential partners who share our vision of the potential to bring this breakthrough mechanism to patients."

Highlighting CAD-1005: A Potential First-in-Class Solution for HIT

At the forefront of Cadrenal’s portfolio is CAD-1005, the only selective 12-LOX inhibitor known to us to be currently in clinical development. CAD-1005 is being investigated to target the root cause of HIT—a severe, immune-mediated reaction to heparin that causes life-threatening blood clots and low platelet counts. Unlike current therapies that only reduce the risk of thrombotic complications, CAD-1005 is being investigated to interrupt the immune signaling feedback loop that drives the development and persistence of HIT.

The Company recently completed an End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the FDA, which provided guidance on the registration path for a single pivotal Phase 3 trial. This follows Phase 2 data demonstrating that CAD-1005 could reduce thrombotic events in patients with HIT.

Unlocking the Potential of the 12-LOX Platform

Beyond HIT, Cadrenal is leveraging the BIO 2026 partnering forum to explore broader applications for its proprietary 12-LOX inhibitor platform. Emerging research indicates that 12-LOX may play a central role in inflammatory signaling across high-impact disease areas, including atherosclerosis, microvascular thrombosis, and metabolic conditions such as diabetes and obesity. Additionally, 12-LOX is a potential target for therapy and prevention of cancer.

The Company’s platform represents a novel approach to modulating inflammation without the broader systemic suppression associated with traditional anti-inflammatory agents. Cadrenal aims to identify strategic collaborations to accelerate the development of its second-generation oral 12-LOX inhibitors (CAD-2000) for these chronic, large-market indications.

Tecarfarin: A Potentially Superior Anticoagulant for Complex Cases

Cadrenal will also present opportunities for tecarfarin, its late-stage oral anticoagulant. Tecarfarin is being designed with the goal of being uniquely metabolized in ways that avoid the drug-drug interactions and renal clearance issues common with warfarin and direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs). Tecarfarin has already received FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for two specific high-risk populations - patients with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), and patients with implanted mechanical circulatory support devices, including Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs).

About Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for life-threatening immune and thrombotic conditions. Its lead program, CAD-1005, is being researched as a first-in-class 12-LOX inhibitor for treating heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT), a deadly immune-mediated thrombotic disorder. CAD-1005 has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as orphan drug status from the European Medicines Agency. Second-generation 12-LOX oral therapeutics are also in development for chronic indications.

The Company’s broader pipeline includes tecarfarin, a late-stage oral vitamin K antagonist designed to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths from blood clots in patients requiring chronic anticoagulation, including those with end-stage kidney disease and those with left ventricular assist devices, and frunexian, a parenteral Factor XIa inhibitor intended for use in acute hospital settings.

Safe Harbor

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potentially,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company showcasing its Phase 3-ready CAD-1005 and novel 12-LOX platform at BIO 2026; CAD-1005 being researched for the prevention of life-threatening blood clots in patients with HIT; CAD-1005 targeting $2 billion peak annual revenue potential; 12-LOX playing a central role in inflammatory signaling across high-impact disease areas, including diabetes, obesity, atherosclerosis, and microvascular thrombosis; 12-LOX being a potential target for therapy and prevention of cancer; the Company advancing novel therapies for life-threatening immune and thrombotic conditions; the Company’s participation in BIO 2026, taking place June 22–25, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center; the Company’s executive management team hosting partnering meetings to discuss development and commercialization opportunities for its differentiated pipeline, headlined by CAD-1005, a Phase 3-ready 12-LOX inhibitor being investigated for the treatment of patients with HIT, and tecarfarin, a late-stage oral VKA being investigated for the treatment of patients with conditions for which current anticoagulation profiles are ineffective or suboptimal; Cadrenal preparing to initiate its Phase 3 registration trial for CAD-1005; the Company believing it is uniquely positioned to address the significant unmet need in HIT, a condition where no new therapies have been approved in over two decades; the Company engaging with potential partners who share its vision of the potential to bring this breakthrough mechanism to patients; CAD-1005 being a potential first-in-class solution for HIT; CAD-1005 being investigated to target the root cause of HIT; CAD-1005 being investigated to interrupt the immune signaling feedback loop that drives the development and persistence of HIT; CAD-1005 reducing thrombotic events in patients with HIT; Cadrenal leveraging the BIO 2026 partnering forum to explore broader applications for its proprietary 12-LOX inhibitor platform; 12-LOX playing a central role in inflammatory signaling across high-impact disease areas, including atherosclerosis, microvascular thrombosis, and metabolic conditions such as diabetes and obesity; 12-LOX being a potential target for therapy and prevention of cancer; the Company’s platform representing a novel approach to modulating inflammation without the broader systemic suppression associated with traditional anti-inflammatory agents; Cadrenal aiming to identify strategic collaborations to accelerate the development of its second-generation oral 12-LOX inhibitors (CAD-2000) for these chronic, large-market indications; tecarfarin being a potentially superior anticoagulant for complex cases; Cadrenal presenting opportunities for tecarfarin, its late-stage oral anticoagulant, at BIO 2026; tecarfarin being designed with the goal of being a uniquely metabolized in ways that avoid the drug-drug interactions and renal clearance issues common with warfarin and DOACs; Cadrenal advancing novel therapies for life-threatening immune and thrombotic conditions; CAD-1005 being researched as a first-in-class 12-LOX inhibitor for treating HIT; the development of second-generation 12-LOX oral therapeutics for chronic indications; tecarfarin preventing heart attacks, strokes, and deaths from blood clots in patients requiring chronic anticoagulation, including those with end-stage kidney disease and those with left ventricular assist devices; and frunexian being used in acute hospital settings. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the ability to raise sufficient capital to continue progress of CAD-1005; the ability to advance directly to Phase 3 study evaluating CAD-1005 in patients with HIT; the ability to successfully design and complete the Phase 3 study and derive the results needed for an NDA submission; and the other risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, visit https://www.cadrenal.com/ and connect with the Company on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Lytham Partners, LLC, Robert Blum, Managing Partner, 602-889-9700, CVKD@lythampartners.com