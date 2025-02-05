Cadrenal Therapeutics to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of specialized cardiovascular therapies, leading with tecarfarin, a new Vitamin K antagonist will present at the 2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference taking place at The New York Marriott Marquis on February 10-11, 2025.





Quang X. Pham, Chief Executive Officer of Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., will present an overview of the company and updates on the development of tecarfarin, a vitamin K antagonist (VKA) designed to be a better and safer anticoagulant than warfarin for individuals with implanted cardiac devices. The presentation will take place at 4:30 pm EST on Monday, February 10 in the Royale Room.

Mr. Pham is available for one-on-one meetings through the BIO partnering portal during the conference.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing specialized therapeutics for rare cardiovascular conditions. The Company is developing tecarfarin, a vitamin K antagonist (VKA) designed to be a better and safer anticoagulant than warfarin for individuals with implanted cardiac devices. Cadrenal strives to improve outcomes and reduce major adverse events for these patients. Although warfarin is widely used off-label for several rare cardiovascular diseases, extensive clinical and real-world data have shown it to have significant serious side effects. With its innovation, Cadrenal aims to meet the unmet needs of this patient population by relieving them and their healthcare providers of some of warfarin’s greatest clinical challenges.

Tecarfarin received Orphan Drug designation (ODD) for advance heart failure patients with implanted left ventricular assist devices (LVADs). In 2025, the Company plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating tecarfarin versus warfarin for LVAD patients. The Company also received ODD and fast-track status for tecarfarin in end-stage kidney disease and atrial fibrillation (ESKD+AFib).

Cadrenal is opportunistically pursuing corporate development initiatives with a longer-term focus to build a pipeline of specialized cardiovascular therapies. For more information, visit www.cadrenal.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

