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Cadrenal Therapeutics to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference on May 28, 2026

May 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for life-threatening immune and thrombotic conditions, will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/spring2026/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/DxpqArQk70e. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2026invreg/.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for life-threatening immune and thrombotic conditions. Its lead program, CAD-1005, is a first-in-class 12-LOX inhibitor for the treatment of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT), a deadly immune-mediated thrombotic disorder. CAD-1005 has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as orphan drug status from the European Medicines Agency. Second-generation 12-LOX oral therapeutics are also in development for chronic indications.

The Company’s broader pipeline includes tecarfarin, a late-stage oral vitamin K antagonist designed to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths from blood clots in patients requiring chronic anticoagulation, including those with end-stage kidney disease and left ventricular assist devices, and frunexian, a parenteral Factor XIa inhibitor intended for use in acute hospital settings.

For more information, visit https://www.cadrenal.com/ and connect with the Company on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Lytham Partners, LLC
Robert Blum, Managing Partner
602-889-9700
CVKD@lythampartners.com


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