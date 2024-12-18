Cadrenal Therapeutics Gears Up for the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week with Event Participation and Investor/Partner Meetings

Lays out Phase 3 Clinical and Regulatory Path for Tecarfarin and Three-Year Strategic Plan

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), announced today its engagement in three key events leading up to and during the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week, to be held on January 13-16, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Cadrenal Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tecarfarin, a novel oral vitamin K antagonist (VKA) in advanced clinical development and designed to be a superior and safer chronic anticoagulant therapeutic for warfarin-dependent patients with implanted cardiac devices or rare cardiovascular conditions.





Quang X. Pham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadrenal Therapeutics, will join top biopharmaceutical leaders for two-days of discussion on January 11 – 12, 2025 hosted by Longwood Healthcare Leaders. The meeting gathers leaders from government, pharma, biotech, academia, and investment communities to address critical challenges facing the life sciences ecosystem today.

Additionally, Mr. Pham is honored to join leading healthcare executives at the prestigious Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony on Monday, January 13, 2025, in conjunction with the first day of the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Taking place from 5:30 AM to 7:30 AM PT at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center in San Francisco, the event will set the stage for a dynamic week of activities that will shape the healthcare and life sciences sector in 2025.

Mr. Pham and Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Cole, will join one-on-one investor and partnering meetings during the 43rd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week to provide updates on the development of tecarfarin and its potential to be a more effective anticoagulant for warfarin-dependent patients with implanted cardiac devices or rare cardiovascular conditions. This update will outline the company’s roadmap for finalization of the clinical development plan for regulatory approval and pre-commercial activities for tecarfarin and key business and strategic priorities for 2025. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact Patrick Mikus at LaVoieHealthScience at (617) 351-0244 or pmikus@lavoieheatlhscience.com.

“We look forward to take part in these key events around the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week, as they provide an invaluable platform to share our 2025 Phase 3 clinical development and regulatory execution plan for tecarfarin and our three-year vision for Cadrenal,” said Mr. Pham.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company in advanced clinical development focused on tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant for the prevention of heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions.

Tecarfarin is a vitamin K antagonist (VKA) representing the first new innovation in 70 years in VKA anticoagulation. Tecarfarin is designed to be a superior and safer chronic anticoagulant oral therapeutic for warfarin-dependent patients with implanted cardiac devices or rare cardiovascular conditions.

Cadrenal Therapeutics’ Phase 3-ready drug candidate, tecarfarin, is supported by extensive data demonstrating its potential as an alternative to warfarin, resulting in fewer adverse events such as strokes, heart attacks, bleeds, and deaths. Tecarfarin received an orphan drug designation for heart failure patients with implanted left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) as well as both orphan drug and fast-track status for end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) patients with atrial fibrillation. The company also plans to investigate tecarfarin in patients with mechanical heart valves who face anticoagulation challenges due to genetic warfarin resistance, polypharmacy, or kidney impairment.

For more information, please visit www.cadrenal.com and connect with the company on LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor

Any statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include statements regarding tecarfarin’s potential to be a more effective anticoagulant for warfarin-dependent patients with implanted cardiac devices or rare cardiovascular conditions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potentially,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the ability of tecarfarin to be a more effective anticoagulant for warfarin-dependent patients with implanted cardiac devices or rare cardiovascular conditions and the other risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

