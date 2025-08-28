SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cabaletta Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2025

August 28, 2025 | 
2 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025: Webcasted fireside chat at 10:55 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in New York, NY. The Company will also be available for meetings with investors.
  • 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: The Company will be available for meetings with investors on Thursday, September 4, 2025, in Boston, MA.
  • Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat at 7:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, in New York, NY. The Company will also be available for meetings with investors.
  • H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference: Webcasted fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, in New York, NY. The Company will also be available for meetings with investors.

The webcasted fireside chats will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Replays will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABA™ platform encompasses two complementary strategies which aim to advance the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies with the potential to become deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatments for a broad range of autoimmune diseases. The lead CARTA (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells for Autoimmunity) strategy is prioritizing the development of rese-cel, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T cell investigational therapy. Rese-cel is currently being evaluated in the RESET™ (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical development program spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including rheumatology, neurology and dermatology. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters and labs are located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.cabalettabio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Anup Marda
Chief Financial Officer
investors@cabalettabio.com


Pennsylvania Events
Cabaletta Bio
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
From left to right: Jeff Quillen, Foley Hoag; Jim Cirenza, DNB Bank; Andrew Meadow, Health Innovation Capital; Greg Benning, Back Bay Life Science Advisors; Jonathan Gertler, Back Bay Life Science Advisors
Collaboration
Partner-Seeking Biotechs Find Plenty of Hands To Shake as BIO2025 Kicks Off
June 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst