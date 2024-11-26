Cabaletta Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in December

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences in December:

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 7:55 a.m. ET in Coral Gables, FL. Members of management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference: Members of management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, in Miami, FL.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com . Replays will be available on the website for 30 days.

Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABA™ platform encompasses two complementary strategies which aim to advance the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies with the potential to become deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatments for a broad range of autoimmune diseases. The lead CARTA (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells for Autoimmunity) strategy is prioritizing the development of CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T cell investigational therapy. CABA-201 is currently being evaluated in the RESET™ (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical development program spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including rheumatology, neurology and dermatology. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters and labs are located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.cabalettabio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

