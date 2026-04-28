Cabaletta Bio Announces Multiple Upcoming Presentations, Including Data on Rese-cel without Preconditioning and Rese-cel with Automated Manufacturing, at the ASGCT 2026 Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing and launching targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced multiple upcoming presentations including manufacturing, translational and clinical data on rese-cel (resecabtagene autoleucel) at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2026 Annual Meeting, being held from May 11-15, 2026, in Boston, MA.

The presentations will feature clinical and translational data from the lowest dose cohort of rese-cel without preconditioning in RESET-PV® (pemphigus vulgaris), and initial translational data from the first two autoimmune patients treated with rese-cel manufactured using the automated Cellares Cell Shuttle™ platform in the RESET™ clinical development program. In addition, manufacturing comparability data between healthy donor and patient starting material as well as single-cell profiling across multiple RESET Phase 1/2 trial cohorts will be presented.

Presentation Details:

Title: CAR T therapy without preconditioning in pemphigus vulgaris: Early clinical and translational data with resecabtagene autoleucel, an autologous 4-1BB CD19-CAR T

Presentation ID: 3368

Session: Poster Reception

Date and Time: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

Presenter: Jenell Volkov, Ph.D., Senior Director, Translational Medicine, Cabaletta Bio

Title: End-to-end fully automated CAR T manufacturing using the Cellares Cell Shuttle Platform: Initial translational data from autoimmune patients treated in RESET trials with rese-cel (Resecabtagene Autoleucel), an autologous 4-1BB CD19-CAR T cell therapy

Presentation ID: 3379

Session: Poster Reception

Date and Time: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

Presenter: Daniel Nunez, Ph.D., Senior Director, Computational Biology, Cabaletta Bio

Title: Product quality for Resecabtagene autoleucel between healthy donors and autoimmune patients in the RESET clinical trial program starting material is consistent and platform agnostic demonstrating manufacturing robustness in the session Enabling the next generation of manufacturing ex-vivo cell therapies

Session: Enabling the next generation of manufacturing ex-vivo cell therapies

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 12, 2026, 11:00 a.m. ET

Presenter: Sagar Sharma, Scientist, Cabaletta Bio

Title: Single-cell profiling of PBMC subsets following rese-cel (Resecabtagene Autoleucel) treatment across the RESET-Myositis, RESET-SSc, and RESET-SLE trials Phase 1/2 Cohorts

Session: Emerging clinical evidence in cell and gene therapy: Long-term outcomes, biomarkers, and first-in-human insights

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 8:45 a.m. ET

Presenter: Daniel Nunez, Ph.D., Senior Director, Computational Biology, Cabaletta Bio

Additional information, including the accepted abstracts, can be accessed on the website of the ASGCT 2026 Annual Meeting. Presentation materials will be made available on the Posters & Publications section of the Company’s website following their presentation.

About rese-cel

Rese-cel (resecabtagene autoleucel) is an investigational, autologous CAR T cell therapy engineered with a fully human CD19 binder and a 4-1BB co-stimulatory domain, designed specifically for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Administered as a single, weight-based infusion, rese-cel has demonstrated the ability to transiently, reliably and deeply deplete CD19-positive cells, with the goal of resetting the immune system and achieving durable clinical responses without the need for chronic therapy. Cabaletta is evaluating rese-cel in the RESET™ (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical development program, which includes multiple ongoing company-sponsored trials across a broad range of autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, neurology and dermatology.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing and launching curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABA™ platform encompasses two complementary strategies which aim to advance the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies with the potential to become deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatments for a broad range of autoimmune diseases. The lead CARTA (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells for Autoimmunity) strategy is prioritizing the development of rese-cel, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T cell investigational therapy. Rese-cel is currently being evaluated in the RESET™ (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical development program spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including rheumatology, neurology and dermatology. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters and labs are located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.cabalettabio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:



Anup Marda

Chief Financial Officer

investors@cabalettabio.com