SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

C4 Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Conferences

February 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) science, today announced that C4T management will participate in two upcoming March conferences.

  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference:
    • Management will present and participate in a fireside chat on March 3, 2026, at 11:50 AM ET taking place in Boston, Massachusetts.
  • Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference:
    • Management will participate in a fireside chat on March 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET taking place in Miami, Florida.

The live webcasts will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. The archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days following the events.

About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T’s degrader medicines are designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

Contacts:
Investors:
Courtney Solberg
Associate Director, Investor Relations
CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com

Media:
Loraine Spreen
Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy
LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com


Massachusetts Events
C4 Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: January Brings Year-Over-Year Layoff Decline
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Boston, Massachusetts, USA city skyline on the river
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Boston
February 11, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel