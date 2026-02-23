C4 Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) science, today announced that C4T management will participate in two upcoming March conferences.

TD Cowen 46 th Annual Healthcare Conference: Management will present and participate in a fireside chat on March 3, 2026, at 11:50 AM ET taking place in Boston, Massachusetts.



Barclays 28 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Management will participate in a fireside chat on March 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET taking place in Miami, Florida.



The live webcasts will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. The archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days following the events.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T’s degrader medicines are designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

