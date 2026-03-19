C2N Diagnostics Highlights First Use of Its eMTBR-tau243 Plasma Assay in Evoke/Evoke+ Phase 3 Dataset for Prediction of Cognitive and Functional Decline in Patients With Early Symptomatic Alzheimer’s Disease

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADPD2026--C2N Diagnostics, LLC (“C2N”), a specialty diagnostics company with a vision to bring Clarity Through Innovation®, highlighted the first use of its eMTBR-tau243 plasma assay in a Phase 3 dataset (Evoke/Evoke+), reflecting ongoing interest in tau-related signals within Alzheimer’s disease research.

The data were presented at the AD/PD™ 2026 Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases Conference during the Evoke/Evoke+ Trial Symposium, which focused on Evoke and Evoke+ cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and plasma biomarker analyses as well as Evoke and Evoke+ exploratory subgroup analyses.

The analysis included eMTBR-tau243, the Research Use Only biomarker commercialized and measured by C2N, as part of the examination of participants enrolled in the trials.

Baseline levels of p-tau217 and eMTBR-tau243 each showed independent associations with longitudinal measures of cognitive and functional decline, and the two biomarkers provided complementary information when assessed together, according to Evoke/Evoke+ Phase 3 evaluation data.

“The inclusion of eMTBR-tau243 in Evoke/Evoke+ analyses reflects the growing interest in looking at tau biology in ways that may better predict which patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease will progress more quickly than others. This information may be instrumental for future precision medicine strategies in novel treatment development and patient care,” says Dr. Joel Braunstein, CEO and President of C2N Diagnostics.

C2N continues to advance multiple tau-related research tools, including early elements of its PrecivityTauDx™ program development, to help bring together scientific insights in both research and clinical settings in Alzheimer’s disease.

The broader Alzheimer’s research field is also seeing growing interest in the role of blood-based biomarkers in therapeutic development and clinical research. In this environment, C2N remains focused on scientific collaborations and on providing robust, analytically sound biomarker support to partners across academia, biopharma, and translational research programs.

About C2N Diagnostics, LLC

C2N is a specialty diagnostics company with a vision to bring Clarity Through Innovation®. C2N strives to provide exceptional clinical laboratory services and advanced diagnostic solutions in the field of brain health. C2N’s high-resolution mass spectrometry-based biomarker services and products are used for: clinical decision-making to improve patient care, including diagnosis and treatment monitoring; maximizing the quality and efficiency of clinical trials that test novel treatments for neurodegeneration; and providing innovative tools to help healthcare researchers better understand novel mechanisms of disease, identify new treatment targets, and conduct important epidemiologic studies to improve global public health. C2N assays have been used in over 200 Alzheimer’s disease and other research studies throughout the U.S. and the world. This includes landmark treatment and prevention trials involving disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) that are changing the trajectory of Alzheimer’s disease. C2N has ongoing collaborations with multi-national pharmaceutical and biotech companies, leading academic institutions, National Institute on Aging, Alzheimer’s Association, and other non-profits and consortiums in addition to research and distribution partnerships with leading labs around the world including Grupo Fleury, Healius, Mediford, and Mayo Clinic Laboratories. Over 90,000 Precivity™-related biomarker measures have been reported through peer-reviewed publications, with many more manuscripts currently under review.

The company acknowledges generous support from National Institute on Aging, GHR Foundation, Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, BrightFocus Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association, and The Michael J. Fox Foundation. For more information visit www.c2n.com.

C2N Diagnostics Contact:

Joni Henderson

info@C2N.com

C2N Diagnostics Media Contact:

Adam Shapiro

Adam.Shapiro@ASPR.bz

202-427-3603