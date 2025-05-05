C2Dx Announces Rebrand to Everis Medical, Marking a New Era of Growth

C2Dx, a leading medical device company known for acquiring and revitalizing essential, underserved technologies, is proud to announce its rebrand to Everis. This transformation reflects the company's continued commitment to elevating possibilities in healthcare, expanding its focus, and propelling impactful surgical technologies forward.

Founded in 2019 by industry experts, C2Dx was built on the belief that proven medical devices still have untapped potential to serve patients and providers. Now, as Everis, the company embraces a name that evokes endurance (ever), progress (evolving), and energy (life force)-capturing the spirit of continuous innovation and purpose-driven growth.

"Everis represents who we are becoming," said Sarah Hollingsworth, Vice President of Marketing. "We're not only preserving the legacy of essential technologies-we're building their future. Our new identity reflects our mission to redefine what's possible in patient care."

While the name is new, the company's dedication remains unchanged: providing exceptional customer support, trusted solutions, and a relentless focus on enhancing outcomes.

"Our evolution into Everis reflects more than a name change-it's a signal of our long-term growth trajectory," said Kevin McLeod, CEO. "We're actively building a portfolio of transformative technologies, and we see corporate development as a vital path to scale our impact. Whether through strategic partnerships or acquisitions, we're focused on expansion and growth."

Everis will debut its new branding at COSM 2025, inviting physicians to experience what's next.

For more information, visit everismedical.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Hollingsworth

Vice President of Marketing

Everis Medical

shollingsworth@everismedical.com

everismedical.com

SOURCE: Everis

