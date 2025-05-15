Bulletin from the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Spago Nanomedical AB

Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F) - The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) was held today, May 14, 2025, at which the AGM resolved to approve the income statement and balance sheet for 2024 and discharge the Board members and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2024.

The following resolutions were also passed at the AGM:

Disposition of results and discharge from liability

In accordance with the board's proposal, no dividend will be paid and KSEK 29,753 are carried forward.

Election of board and board fees

The board shall consist of four ordinary members and no deputies. The board members Kari Grønås, Alan Raffensperger and Nicklas Westerholm were re-elected and Mikael von Euler was elected as director of the board for the period until the end of the next AGM. Alan Raffensperger was elected as chairman of the board of directors.

Board fees for the period until the end of the next AGM shall be SEK 400,000 (previously SEK 300,000) to the chairman of the board and SEK 150,000 (unchanged) to each of the other board members.

Election of auditor and auditor fee

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, BDO Mälardalen AB was re-elected as auditor for the period until the end of the AGM in 2026. Authorized Public Accountant Jörgen Lövgren will be primarily responsible for the audit. Fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Authorisation for the Board to resolve to issue new shares and/or warrants

For the period until the next AGM, the board was authorised to, on one or more occasions, resolve to issue new shares and/or warrants by cash payment, by contribution in kind or payment by way of set-off. By resolutions based on the authorization, issues of shares and/or warrants without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights may be up to, in total, as many shares as fall within the limits of the Articles of Association at the time of exercise of the authorisation. By resolutions based on the authorisation, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights may be up to, in total, the number of shares corresponding to twenty (20) percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company at the time of exercise of the authorisation the first time.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to amend the limits for the number of shares and the share capital in the Articles of Association (§ 4 and § 5).

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company´s development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical´s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

