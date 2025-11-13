BrYet US, Inc. Expands Patent Portfolio with New U.S. Patent for Targeted Drug Delivery

HOUSTON (November 13, 2025) — BrYet US, Inc. — a biotechnology innovator focused on developing curative therapies for advanced cancers — announced today that it has expanded its patent portfolio with the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,390,420, titled “Compositions for Targeted Delivery of Therapeutic Agents and Methods for the Synthesis and Use Thereof." The patent covers compositions and methods intended to guide therapies to target tissues and control their release using the company’s proprietary nanoporous silicon microparticles (NSMP) and multi-component architecture.

The newly-patented technology provides the foundation for a robust pipeline of therapies, with a near-term application in BrYet’s work pairing its proprietary platform with kinase inhibitors (KIs) — targeted medicines that help switch off overactive growth signals in some cancers.

Traditionally, the therapeutic efficacy of kinase inhibitors is often limited by poor drug delivery to tumor sites and the rapid development of drug resistance. The human body has a series of biological barriers that affect drug distribution and can prevent the desired accumulation of therapeutic agents at the cancer site while inducing adverse side effects. BrYet’s patented approach aims to improve the delivery of KIs by overcoming such biological barriers with a platform that comprises three elements: nanoporous silicon microparticles (NSMP), functional groups introduced to the surface of NSMP, and therapeutic drugs bound to the chemically modified NSMP through non-covalent interaction.

By packaging more than one KI together and releasing them at the same tumor site, BrYet aims to address treatment resistance with vertical and/or horizontal pathway inhibition. Rational combinatorial targeted therapies have been shown to enhance antitumor activity and overcome resistance to the therapy. Additionally, BrYet's delivery platform is designed to minimize adverse side effects with lung-selective delivery.

“This patent expands the applications for our targeted approach to treating cancer,” said Dr. Mauro Ferrari, President and CEO of BrYet US, Inc. “It strengthens our ability to pair our delivery science with targeted medicines such as kinase inhibitors, bringing us one step closer to our ultimate goal of delivering functional cures.”

“By coordinating how and where each agent is released, we aim to improve the odds against therapeutic resistance and help patients in the greatest need,” said Dr. Masakatsu Eguchi, Senior Scientist of BrYet US, Inc. and the patent’s inventor.

BrYet plans to continue preclinical and clinical studies of its technology — including programs that combine targeted therapies such as KIs — and to explore partnerships to accelerate development toward the clinic.

Most recently, BrYet received Australian approval to begin its first-in-human clinical study of ML-016, the company's lead therapeutic. ML-016 targets cancer-specific phenotypes in lung and liver cancers using the same vascular-targeting NSMP technology that will be used for the KI line.

About BrYet US, Inc.

BrYet is a privately held biotechnology company developing potentially first-in-class therapies for patients suffering from cancers for which there is no current curative treatment. BrYet’s lead asset, ML-016, is being developed for cancers of the lungs and liver, including advanced primary malignancies and metastatic spread from primary cancer that originates in other organs or tissue of the body. The company’s fundamental belief is that upon localization in the lungs and liver, these cancers acquire molecular transport phenotypes that are conserved regardless of site of origin and are largely independent of molecular mutations and their continued evolution. BrYet designs multi-component new chemical entities and formulations, which are directed against the fundamental aspects of these cancer-associated, organ-specific transport phenotypes. The company’s proprietary platforms include the mesoporous silicon components, and the mathematical formalism for designing the multi-component drugs, termed Transport Oncophysics. BrYet believes that similar approaches may provide advances against other forms of presently incurable cancers, as well as other pathologies of the lungs and liver. For more information about BrYet, please visit the company’s website: https://bryetpharma.com/

