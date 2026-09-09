Bruker Corporation to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BRKR #BRKR--Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today that its senior leadership will present at the following conferences:

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA

Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City

Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK

Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.bruker.com. Replays of the presentations will be posted in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Bruker Corporation Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Bruker Corporation – Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

Joe Kostka

Director, Investor Relations

Bruker Corporation

T: +1 (978) 313-5800

E: Investor.Relations@bruker.com