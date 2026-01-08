Bruker Corporation to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BRKR #BRKR--Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today it will participate in the 45th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Senior leadership will present on behalf of the Company on Monday, January 12th, 2026 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.bruker.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Bruker Corporation Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Bruker Corporation – Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with customers, Bruker is enabling innovation and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology, in disease biology and translational research, in specialty diagnostics, in applied and biopharma applications, as well as in industrial and cleantech research and QC, and in next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology, molecular diagnostics and therapeutic drug monitoring. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

Joe Kostka

Director, Investor Relations

Bruker Corporation

T: +1 (978) 313-5800

E: Investor.Relations@bruker.com