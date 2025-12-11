Bruker Announces Orders for High-Performance Magnetic Resonance Systems for Materials and Life-Science Research from Leading European Institutions

ETTLINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BRKR #BRKR--Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced several significant European orders for high-performance magnetic resonance systems from three leading research institutions in France and Germany:

In the summer, École Normale Supérieure (ENS-PSL) in Paris, France ordered a novel NMR relaxometry system to be used alongside its recently acquired 900 MHz NMR spectrometer. This unique capability will empower the investigation of the molecular dynamics of proteins, nucleic acids, and biological fluids for advances in drug discovery, biotechnology and materials science. The NMR relaxometry concept was developed by Bruker and its collaborators within an EC-funded project.

Dr. Fabien Ferrage, Research Director at CNRS and Associate Professor at ENS‑PSL, commented: “Our NMR laboratory is committed to advancing instrumentation and methods in NMR, and to making unique research tools accessible to the scientific community. The new NMR relaxometry instrument will be a major step forward for liquid‑state NMR and reflects our long‑standing collaboration with Bruker to combine the experimental determination of molecular dynamics in high-field and low‑field NMR for further scientific insights in a diversity of fields, from molecular biology to material sciences."

The Max Planck Institute for Solid-State Research (MPI‑FKF) in Stuttgart, Germany, recently ordered two Bruker 800 MHz and one 100 MHz system with solid-state NMR and diffusion probes, as well as a state-of-the-art E580 FT/CW EPR spectrometer with multi-harmonic detection. Tailored for cutting‑edge battery materials research, the new instrument suite will support in operando studies of electrodes and electrolytes, ion transport and diffusion, and degradation mechanisms, accelerating discoveries and breakthroughs in next‑generation energy storage.

Professor Raphaële Clément, Head of the Electrochemical Materials Department at MPI‑FKF, stated: “These advanced NMR and EPR instruments will significantly expand our ability to investigate complex battery materials and processes. With enhanced sensitivity and resolution, we will be able to study a broader range of chemistries and discover materials and processes for higher energy densities and longer‑lasting batteries.”

The Institut Européen de Chimie et Biologie (IECB) in Bordeaux, France, a research unit of CNRS, Inserm and Université de Bordeaux, just ordered an ultra-high field 1 GHz NMR as the flagship of the Bordeaux NMR platform. The 1 GHz system will support advanced disease biology research, with funding by Région Nouvelle Aquitaine, FEDER, CNRS, and Université de Bordeaux.

Professor Antoine Loquet, Scientific Director of the Bordeaux NMR platform (IECB, CNRS, Inserm, Université de Bordeaux), said: “With the new 1 GHz NMR system, we will support both experienced NMR scientists and those scientific and medical researchers that are new to NMR, making advanced NMR research in structural biology and materials science more accessible. By welcoming a wide range of scientific users, we foster interdisciplinary collaborations and accelerate scientific and medical progress in fields such as neuroscience, cancer biology and microbiology.”

The aggregate value of all three orders is approximately $25 million, and revenue recognition is expected over fiscal 2026 and 2027. Separately, Bruker also announces that its second 1.2 GHz NMR system in the UK has been accepted in the fourth quarter of 2025 at the University of Birmingham for groundbreaking research in biomolecular mechanisms.

About Bruker Corporation – Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with customers, Bruker is enabling innovation and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology, in disease biology and translational research, in specialty diagnostics, in applied and biopharma applications, as well as in industrial and cleantech research and QC, and in next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology, molecular diagnostics and therapeutic drug monitoring. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

