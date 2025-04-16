Bruker Announces Majority Acquisition of RECIPE, a Leading Provider of Mass Spectrometry-based Diagnostic Assay Kits for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Bruker and RECIPE are pioneering the high-throughput ‘chrom-free’ ClinDART triple-quad MS platform for robust and cost-effective therapeutic drug monitoring assays

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) today announced a majority investment in RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH, based in Munich, Germany. RECIPE is a leading European provider of vendor-agnostic therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) and other clinical in vitro diagnostic kits for LC-MS/MS, HPLC, and ICP-MS assays.









Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. RECIPE has over 60 employees and continues to operate under the leadership of Managing Director Dr. Gernot Wolfram. With more than 40 years of experience, RECIPE is a highly respected, profitable company with 2024 revenues of more than fifteen million dollars.

The majority investment and strategic collaboration immediately enhances Bruker’s capabilities in small molecule clinical diagnostic assays with RECIPE’s ClinMASS® kits for Bruker’s EVOQ® liquid chromatography triple-quadrupole mass spectrometers, as well as for LC-TQ-MS systems by other vendors. In addition, the companies are preparing the introduction of high-throughput, chromatography-free (‘chrom-free’) RECIPE ClinDART® kits running on flexible EVOQ-DART TQ⁺ systems that can easily switch between established LC-TQ-MS methods, and the novel high-throughput ClinDART workflows.

In chrom-free mode, the EVOQ-DART TQ⁺ offers higher throughput for multiplex assays without chromatography, while maintaining outstanding sensitivity and quantitation with triple-quad MS selectivity and multiple-reaction monitoring (MRM) capabilities. The ClinDART® platform also improves sustainability with a 95% reduction in solvent use, lower cost, and increased laboratory productivity. ClinDART® is complementary to RECIPE’s ClinMASS LC-TQ assay portfolio and is expected to set new standards for high-throughput therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM), drugs of abuse screening, and other applications.

“Bruker’s majority investment in RECIPE and our planned joint introduction of high-throughput ClinDART® assays represents a significant advancement in clinical mass spectrometry,” said Dr. Gernot Wolfram, Managing Director at RECIPE. “Our unique collaboration on chrom-free, triple-quad TDM assays will allow RECIPE to provide clinical laboratories with a powerful new tool that complements our well-regarded ClinMASS® workflows on the EVOQ-DART TQ⁺. The additional high-throughput ClinDART methods reduce operating costs, and accelerate time-to-market for newly developed clinical diagnostics and multiplexed drugs of abuse screening assays.”

Jeffrey Zonderman, Senior Vice President of Bruker Applied Mass Spectrometry, added: “We are excited to welcome RECIPE to the Bruker family. This majority investment aligns with our strategic vision for LC-TQ-MS assays, enhanced with novel chrom-free assays based on our proprietary DART® technology to lead in clinical research and regulated TDM markets. The RECIPE ClinMASS and novel ClinDART® assays, combined with LC or chrom-free EVOQ DART-TQ⁺ methods, are expected to offer unparalleled flexibility, throughput and cost-effectiveness.”

Juergen Srega, Bruker CALID Group President, commented: “With the increasing importance of triple-quadrupole-based small molecule clinical diagnostics, our strategic collaboration with RECIPE is a pivotal step to democratize fast, efficient and sensitive assays for TDM, drugs of abuse screening and other clinical assays on a high-throughput, chrom-free TQ-MS platform.”

About Bruker Corporation – Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

