Bruker Announces Major Advancements at AGBT to Enable Complete High-Fidelity Spatial Biology Across the Biological Spectrum

Portfolio innovations include the launch of the new CellScape XR spatial proteomics platform, the unique CosMx mouse whole transcriptome panel, the launch of the PaintScape platform for 3D genome visualization, extensive multiomics GeoMx capabilities, and AI-ready AtoMx analysis

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BRKR #BRKR--Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today significant portfolio advancements from Bruker Spatial Biology to be unveiled at the 2026 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting. These updates highlight Bruker’s category leadership in spatial biology and its commitment to delivering best‑in‑class solutions across DNA, RNA, and protein. The Bruker Spatial Biology division will launch several new products, introduce expanded capabilities, and demonstrate a strong innovation roadmap that extends its technical leadership in each spatial platform, and further integrates multiomics across platforms to accelerate scientific insights — from discovery through translational research.

Bruker’s spatial biology portfolio now includes the unique PaintScape™ platform, GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP), the high-plex CosMx® Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI) spatial transcriptomics/multiomics platform with whole transcriptome coverage, the new CellScape™ XR spatial proteomics platform, and the expanded AtoMx® Spatial Informatics Platform (SIP). Together, these broad and deep spatial biology capabilities form a comprehensive suite that enables researchers to visualize and quantify biology across every layer with unmatched information depth and resolution, designed to work together as a cohesive multiomic ecosystem.

PaintScape Now Open for Pre‑Orders with Shipments Beginning This Spring

Bruker is now accepting pre-orders for the PaintScape system, a first and only high precision platform enabling multiplexed, direct visualization of the 3D genome in situ in single cells. PaintScape enables the unprecedented study of genome organization and structure, allowing researchers to visualize chromosomal organization and investigate how spatial genome structural variations influence gene dysregulation and disease biology. At AGBT, Bruker will present first-of-its-kind 3D genome visualization on both cell lines and intact fresh frozen (FF) tissue using the PaintScape platform.

Bruker will launch two new panels for the PaintScape platform, including the ChromoPaint™ HuCL PanChromo MPX panel, a 419-plex panel designed for genome wide in situ visualization of chromosomal organization in human cell lines. In addition, Bruker will announce the OncoPaint™ Oncogenic Pathways Panels that will be available later this year, a 1000+-plex modular panel designed to combine genome wide chromosome painting with painting of select cancer pathway associated gene regions in increased genomic resolution.

Commercial shipments of the PaintScape platform are expected to begin this spring.

Introducing CellScape XR, the Highest Performing Spatial Proteomics Ecosystem Delivering Best-in-Class Data Fidelity, Robustness and Flexibility

Bruker will debut CellScape XR, the next generation of its precise spatial proteomics platform. CellScape XR combines major advancements across instrumentation, software, and the assay ecosystem to deliver best-in-class data quality, dramatically expand available markers, more than double throughput, with further improved robustness and flexibility. This includes improvements in optics and imaging chamber design, which combined with EpicIF™ technology, enables rapid whole-slide signal removal between staining cycles within seconds. The launch also includes expanded VistaPlex™ multiplex assay kits, building on hardware improvements that enable use of a broader range of fluorophore conjugated antibodies, and a PowerOMX™ data engine for improved data processing.

“The launch of CellScape XR demonstrates Bruker’s commitment to leading innovation in spatial biology. These advancements will enhance the translational and clinical potential of the CellScape platform and help our customers advance their science to drive meaningful patient impact,” said Thomas Campbell, PhD, Senior Director of Product Management at Bruker Spatial Biology.

Additionally, the CellScape XR launch includes a significantly expanded menu of VistaPlex assay kits, comprised of primary fluorescently labelled antibodies for robust assay performance. With Bruker’s proprietary EpicIF technology, fluorescence signal from any organic fluorophore can be removed, enabling users to customize VistaPlex panels with a wide range of directly conjugated antibodies. As an add-on to the VistaPlex kits, Bruker will offer a new universal antibody labeling capability, VistaFlex™, developed in collaboration with Proteintech® Group, enabling use of virtually any IHC-validated unlabeled antibody on the market without the need for antibody stripping, as required by other platforms, thus broadening assay design freedom and opening access to a wider range of protein targets and application‑specific antibodies.

Pre‑orders begin at AGBT, with commercial shipments expected this summer.

CosMx SMI Extends Complete Spatial Biology Approach to miRNA, TCR, and Mouse Whole Transcriptome

Bruker’s CosMx SMI delivers the most complete single-cell and subcellular spatial transcriptomic view of human biology through multiomic imaging of the whole transcriptome (WTX) plus 64+ proteins from a single FFPE or FF tissue section.

Bruker now extends their complete biology approach to mouse research by announcing development of the CosMx Mouse Whole Transcriptome (WTX) assay. The mouse WTX assay will be available for both FFPE and FF tissues with early access through Bruker’s Technology Access Program this spring and full commercial availability later this year.

Bruker additionally unveils plans for commercial high-plex spatial miRNA and T-Cell Receptor (TCR) assays at subcellular resolution. The new miRNA assay will enable researchers to jointly interrogate mRNA, protein, and miRNA from the same cell, delivering a more complete multiomic view of gene regulation, post-transcriptional control, and cell state transitions. The TCR assay for the study of variable–diversity–joining mRNA expression will provide a new layer of in-depth immune biology in addition to whole transcriptome imaging.

AtoMx SIP Leverages Complete Biology Layers for Image-First Experience, AI-Ready Data, and 3D Cell Segmentation

Bruker’s AtoMx platform designed to accelerate study-level insights from CosMx SMI data now introduces a spatial discovery mode for rapid image-based exploration of subcellular and single-cell whole transcriptome data. This new experience pre-calculates spatial insights as well as prepares data exports for conversational large language models (LLM). Applying LLMs to the comprehensive data of CosMx SMI results in richer and higher quality LLM outputs than would be possible with any other commercial spatial assay and platform, giving researchers the most complete interactive experience for biological understanding.

Bruker introduces 3D AI cell segmentation models to AtoMx SIP, extending their best-in-class definition of single-cell boundaries for accurate RNA transcript assignment in space. This advancement addresses long-standing limitations of other platforms and cell segmentation algorithms that do not account for overlapping cells in tissue sections.

GeoMx Discovery Multiomics Platform Showcases Unmatched Spatial Biomarker Discovery at Scale with Whole Transcriptome and 1200+ Protein Targets

Bruker’s GeoMx DSP enables large-cohort interrogation of the whole transcriptome and the Discovery Proteome Atlas (DPA), a spatial assay profiling more than 1,200 protein targets. At AGBT, researchers will present applications ranging from oncology to neuroscience, demonstrating how GeoMx DSP opens the possibilities for spatial biomarker discovery at scale.

Bruker additionally introduces a cross-platform GeoMx DPA and CellScape XR workflow from the same tissue section that presents an unprecedented opportunity for spatial protein biomarker discovery to subsequent validation and translational studies.

Collaborations Demonstrate the Importance of High Fidelity, Complete Biology

Bruker also announces a new collaboration with the University of Glasgow to establish a Bruker Spatial Biology Center of Excellence, led by Dr. Nigel Jamieson. The collaboration will generate one of the largest spatially profiled pancreatic cancer cohorts to date, imaging more than 1000 patient samples using the CellScape platform, CosMx SMI and GeoMx DSP. This effort aims to build large-scale data models to study cancer progression, tumor-immune interactions and tissue architecture at unprecedented resolution. The Center of Excellence will serve as a platform for advancing multiomic discovery and developing new approaches for large-cohort spatial analysis in translational research.

Join Bruker at AGBT 2026

Bruker will share more details on these innovations at the AGBT hospitality suite in Dade Lounge throughout the week and in their Silver Sponsor Workshop on Wednesday, February 25.

