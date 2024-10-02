Bruker Acquires Dynamic Biosensors, a Pioneer of Single-Cell Interaction Cytometry Systems for Drug Discovery

Combining Dynamic Biosensors’ Innovative Technologies with Bruker’s High-Performance SPR Portfolio to Establish a Leading Biosensors Business

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BRKR #BRKR--Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the acquisition of Dynamic Biosensors GmbH, a pioneering company known for its breakthroughs in biosensor development, which is based in Munich, Germany. This acquisition strengthens Bruker’s biophysical portfolio for the analysis of molecular interactions and kinetics, offering deeper insights into both inter-molecular and molecule-single cell interactions in drug discovery or basic research.









Dynamic Biosensors (DBS) develops and markets innovative technologies for studying complex molecular interactions and kinetics, supporting drug discovery in the pharma and biotech industries, as well as in basic and medical research. The new Dynamic Biosensors heliXcyto instrument performs single-cell Interaction Cytometry (scIC) for kinetic measurements directly on cells, retaining the molecules’ native membrane environment. The heliX+ instrument utilizes switchSENSE® technology, employing DNA nanolevers to functionalize molecules of interest on the chip surface to characterize their binding behavior and kinetics, as well as conformational changes. In combination with Bruker’s high-throughput Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) portfolio, which includes the all-new SPR #64 ‘Triceratops’, and the 24- and 32-spot Sierra-Pro SPR systems, the combined Bruker Biosensors business now offers one of the most innovative range of instruments, workflows, and consumables for studying inter-molecular and molecule-cell interactions in the drug discovery pipeline.

Dynamic Biosensors co-founders Dr. Ralf Strasser, now Managing Director, and Professor Ulrich Rant, now Chief Scientific Officer of Bruker Biosensors, said: “The Bruker SPR portfolio represents a great match for our products, and we are excited to work with our new colleagues to further develop a unique and differentiated biosensor business. We are pleased to have found a partner that can support our growth with its global commercial reach and support infrastructure.”

Dr. Meike Hamester, Vice President of Bruker Biosensors, stated: “This strategic acquisition enhances Bruker’s position in the pharma and biotech industries by combining the cutting-edge Dynamic Biosensors instruments and Bruker’s leading high-throughput SPR portfolio, establishing a new technology leader in biosensors with a differentiated offering.”

Wolfgang Kintzel, the former Chairman of the board and Stephan Wehselau, Managing Director of Dynamic Biosensors, added: “The integration of Dynamic Biosensors into Bruker Biosensors aligns with our commitment to delivering best in class products and services. We are thrilled about the unique opportunities this combination will create for our customers worldwide, as well as for our employees and business partners.”

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. In FY2025, Bruker Biosensors expects additional revenues greater than $5 million from the DBS acquisition, with no material EPS impact.

