Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Size to Reach USD 472.0 Million by 2035, Impelled by Increasing Premature Birth Rates

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major Bronchopulmonary dysplasia market reached a value of USD 281.9 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 472.0 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.81% during 2025-2035. The landscape of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) management is undergoing a significant transformation, moving away from primarily symptomatic relief towards a more proactive and targeted approach. This evolution is fuelled by promising research into regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, and advanced anti-inflammatory treatments, offering the potential to not only manage symptoms but also address the root causes of the condition. The development of combination therapies, which aim to simultaneously tackle multiple pathways involved in the pathogenesis of BPD, represents another crucial step forward in achieving more comprehensive and effective disease management. These innovative tools contribute to a more personalized and efficient care delivery model. As the focus intensifies on mitigating long-term sequelae of BPD, such as chronic lung issues and neurodevelopmental delays, the management of this condition is emerging as a crucial area of development within neonatal and paediatric healthcare. This commitment to patient-centred, technology-driven solutions underscores the growing recognition of BPD and its significance within the broader healthcare market.

Rising Premature Birth Rates: A Key Driver of Growth in the BPD Treatment Market

The rising rate of premature births serves as a key factor propelling the growth of the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) treatment market. Preterm babies, particularly those delivered before 32 weeks of gestation, are markedly at higher risk for developing BPD due to their immature lungs and the frequently required dependence on respiratory assistance. This increased risk and the resulting rise in BPD cases highlight an urgent requirement for advanced and effective treatment methods. Developing countries, frequently facing elevated rates of preterm births, are encountering an increasing challenge of BPD, prompting healthcare systems to implement creative management approaches. Heightened awareness of neonatal care and better access to healthcare services are additional factors, stressing the importance of early and effective interventions for tackling BPD. These issues are additionally intensified by progress made in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). Though these developments enhance survival rates for preterm infants, they simultaneously result in a larger number of children needing extended respiratory care.

Innovative Therapies Transforming Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Treatment

The landscape for treatment in Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) is dramatically changing with a wave of new therapies, which give hopeful prospects for preterm infants and their families. Historically, BPD treatment was all about symptomatic management; however, today we see the trend toward treatments that directly address the disease’s core pathological mechanisms. This includes developments in respiratory support, with more advanced technologies, such as high-frequency ventilation and nasal CPAP, that provide finer nuances of support to fragile lungs. In addition, research in regenerative medicine, particularly using mesenchymal stem cells, can offer exciting potential for repairing damaged lung tissue directly, leading the way toward improved long-term respiratory function. Besides improved respiratory support and regenerative potential, there is advancement in pharmaceutical interventions. Non-invasive small-molecule drugs that can slow the disease progression and enhance lung health in combating inflammation and oxidative stress drivers of BPD are the more promising avenues. More revolutionary is the gene therapy, which can repair lung tissue at the molecular level, addressing the root causes of BPD. These innovative approaches are being implemented together with crucial supportive care measures, reflecting a holistic and patient-focused strategy toward eventually improving the overall well-being of individuals affected by BPD. This convergence of innovative, cutting-edge therapies and supportive technologies is a giant leap forward in offering a better future for the management of BPD, thereby improving the lives of patients and their families.

Emerging Therapies in Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market

Pneumostem - Medipost

Pneumostem represents a promising frontier in the treatment of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD), a chronic lung disease affecting premature infants. This investigational stem cell therapy harnesses the regenerative power of stem cells to address the underlying damage in BPD.

AT 100 - Airway Therapeutics

Airway Therapeutics’ AT-100 represents a significant stride in the pursuit of improved outcomes for premature infants battling Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD). This innovative therapy centers around the administration of a recombinant form of surfactant protein A (SP-A), a crucial protein naturally found in the lungs and vital for proper respiratory function.

OHB-607- Oak Hill Bio/ Takeda

OHB-607, a promising investigational therapeutic born from the collaboration between Oak Hill Bio and Takeda, is specifically designed to combat the devastating effects of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD), a chronic lung disease prevalent in preterm infants.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA Pneumostem Medipost Tissue replacements Intratracheal Administration AT 100 Airway Therapeutics Cell membrane permeability enhancers; Protein replacements; Virus replication inhibitors Intratracheal Administration OHB-607 Oak Hill Bio/ Takeda Insulin like growth factor binding protein 3 stimulants; Insulin-like growth factor I stimulants intravenous infusion

A detailed list of emerging therapies in Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market:

The Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) treatment market is experiencing rapid innovation and growing competition, driven by significant investments from leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Companies such as Medipost, Airway Therapeutics, Oak Hill Bio/ Takeda, and others are leading the charge in developing advanced therapies for BPD. These firms are exploring a wide range of approaches, including regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies aimed at lung tissue repair, and small-molecule drugs targeting inflammation and oxidative stress to improve lung function. In addition, there is a notable shift toward combination therapies that aim to tackle both the underlying causes of BPD and its long-term complications, such as respiratory issues and neurodevelopmental impairments. As research continues to progress, these advancements are paving the way for more personalized, effective treatment options. The dynamic landscape of BPD research highlights the commitment of the industry to improve outcomes for preterm infants and address the critical unmet needs in the management of this debilitating condition.

In April 2021, Airway Therapeutics received acceptance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to develop AT-100 (rhSP-D) as a preventive treatment for Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) in extremely preterm infants.

Key Players in Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market:

The key players in the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Medipost, Airway Therapeutics, Oak Hill Bio/ Takeda, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The landscape of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) treatment is characterized by intense dynamism and competition, with the United States, Europe, and Japan emerging as pivotal regions. The US, in particular, commands the dominant market share, fuelled by a large population of preterm infants susceptible to BPD and a progressive focus on innovative treatment methods. This is evident in a transition from conventional respiratory support towards more nuanced, targeted therapeutics. This shift emphasizes addressing the root pathophysiology of BPD rather than simply managing symptoms. The BPD treatment market is witnessing a surge in groundbreaking approaches, including stem cell therapies targeted at lung tissue regeneration, gene therapies correcting genetic predispositions to BPD, and small-molecule drugs that combat inflammation and oxidative stress. These sophisticated therapies represent a departure from traditional interventions, aiming to improve lung function and long-term respiratory health outcomes. The trend toward personalized medicine is also gaining traction, tailoring treatment plans to individual patient needs and thereby enhancing both immediate and long-term quality of life.

Recent Developments in Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) Market:

In December 2024, Oak Hill Bio, an innovative clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on meeting the unmet needs in neonatology and rare diseases, is conducting a study to assess the safety and efficacy of OHB-607. This investigational drug candidate is being developed to treat complications associated with extremely premature birth, including bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), a severe condition for which no approved treatments currently exist.

In April 2021, Airway Therapeutics has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to develop AT-100 (rhSP-D) as a preventive treatment for Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) in extremely premature infants.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

