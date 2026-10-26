Brixton Biosciences Strengthens Executive Leadership Team to Support the Next Phase of Company Growth

David Acheson appointed to Chief Commercial Officer and Brian Newkirk named as Chief Business Officer

Appointments bring extensive commercial leadership, corporate strategy and organizational development experience

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brixton Biosciences (Brixton), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing a nerve-selective biomaterial designed to provide targeted and durable relief from pain, today announced the appointments of David Acheson as Chief Commercial Officer and Brian Newkirk as Chief Business Officer. The appointments strengthen Brixton's executive leadership team as the Company prepares for potential commercialization of its lead product, Reneurx™ Nerve-Selective Therapy for pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, with additional clinical and research initiatives focused on lateral hip pain, thumb joint pain and migraine.

Reneurx therapy is a proprietary, drug-free, nerve-selective biomaterial designed to provide targeted and durable pain relief through localized, physical disruption of pain signaling at the nerve level. The Company has completed a pivotal clinical study evaluating Reneurx therapy in patients with pain associated with knee osteoarthritis and expects a decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its marketing authorization application by year-end.

"We are very pleased to welcome David and Brian, who bring complementary expertise in business strategy, commercialization and organizational development as Brixton pursues the broader potential of Reneurx therapy across indications and builds the capabilities necessary to support planned commercial activities,” said Sameer Sabir, Chief Executive Officer of Brixton Biosciences. “Their collective experience and leadership will be invaluable as we position Brixton for its next phase of growth and continue our mission of bringing patients with chronic joint pain a durable, drug-free treatment option.”

David Acheson brings more than 25 years of strategic commercial experience across the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, with expertise in go-to-market strategies, product launches, market access, sales and building commercial organizations. Prior to joining Brixton, he served as Executive Vice President of Commercial at Apellis Pharmaceuticals, where he led successful U.S. launches in rare diseases (EMPAVELI) and retina treatments (SYFOVRE), prior to acquisition by Biogen. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of U.S. operations at Circassia Pharmaceuticals and has held numerous additional commercial leadership roles. Mr. Acheson holds a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

Brian Newkirk brings nearly two decades of industry experience shaping corporate strategy, guiding portfolio development and advancing new product opportunities for cutting-edge platforms. Prior to joining Brixton, he served as Vice President, Program Team Leader and Head of New Product Planning at Dyne Therapeutics, where he supported the advancement of innovative therapies for serious genetic diseases. Previously, he held roles at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, contributing to strategic planning through rapid growth and the development of novel RNAi therapeutics, and McKinsey & Company. Mr. Newkirk holds a Master of Science in Health Sciences and Technology from the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology, an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and an undergraduate degree from Bowdoin College.

About Brixton Biosciences

Brixton Biosciences is a life sciences company developing a novel, first-in-class nerve-selective biomaterial designed to provide targeted and durable relief from pain. The Company’s flagship product, Reneurx™ Nerve-Selective Therapy, is injected around a target treatment area to interrupt pain signals. In its first indication for patients with knee osteoarthritis, clinical data demonstrates that patients with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis experience 6 months of meaningful pain relief. Brixton's pipeline includes additional programs for lateral hip and thumb joint pain, migraine, and potential applications in many other areas. For more information, visit www.brixtonbio.com.

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