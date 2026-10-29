Brixton Biosciences Announces Pivotal Clinical Data for Reneurx™ Nerve-Selective Therapy in Knee Osteoarthritis to be Presented at AAHKS 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brixton Biosciences (Brixton), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing a nerve-selective biomaterial designed to provide targeted and durable relief from pain, today announced that data from the Company’s pivotal NICE clinical trial evaluating Reneurx™ Nerve-Selective Therapy for pain associated with knee osteoarthritis will be presented during a podium presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS), hosted November 5-8 in Dallas, Texas.

These data, comparing Reneurx therapy head-to-head with a steroid injection, serve as the clinical foundation for the Company’s regulatory application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Reneurx therapy as a treatment for pain associated with knee osteoarthritis.

Podium Presentation Details

Presentation Title: Paper #5 | A Novel Nerve-Selective Therapy is Superior to Intraarticular Corticosteroid for Knee Osteoarthritis

Paper #5 | A Novel Nerve-Selective Therapy is Superior to Intraarticular Corticosteroid for Knee Osteoarthritis Session: Primary TKA

Primary TKA Date and Time: November 6, 4:39pm – 4:45pm CT

November 6, 4:39pm – 4:45pm CT Location: Texas Ballroom

Texas Ballroom Presenter: Yogesh Mittal, MD, board-certified orthopedic surgeon

In addition, Brixton will host an Industry Symposium for attendees titled, “Hit 'Em With Your Best Shot: A Total Steroid Replacement - Reneurx Nerve-Selective Therapy” on Friday, November 6, from 1:30pm to 3:00pm CT at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in the Fort Worth 1-2 Ballrooms. The symposium will feature distinguished orthopedic surgeons including Drs. William Hozack, Ayesha Abdeen, Yogesh Mittal, Wael Barsoum, and Kelechi Okoroha. This highly experienced faculty will be discussing Reneurx therapy’s mechanism of action, clinical study protocol and real-world results. A patient will also provide her personal experience as a participant in the NICE trial. The symposium will conclude with a candid conversation featuring former NBA All-Star Elton Brand about living with chronic knee pain.

About Brixton Biosciences

Brixton Biosciences is a life sciences company developing a novel, first-in-class nerve-selective biomaterial designed to provide targeted and durable relief from pain. The Company’s flagship product, Reneurx™ Nerve-Selective Therapy, is injected around a target treatment area to interrupt pain signals. In its first indication for patients with knee osteoarthritis, clinical data demonstrates that patients with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis experience 6 months of meaningful pain relief. Brixton's pipeline includes additional programs for lateral hip and thumb joint pain, migraine, and potential applications in many other areas. For more information, visit www.brixtonbio.com.

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